James Earl Jones, legendary actor and voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa, dies at 93

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor and iconic voice behind Darth Vader in "Star Wars" and Mufasa in "The Lion King" has died. He was 93 years old.

Considered one of the best stage and screen actors in the business, Jones' career spanned more than 60 years, from his debut role as Othello to lending his voice in the 2022 Disney+ miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

He's one of few actors to be a non-competitive EGOT winner, meaning he'd won at least one of each of the major performing arts awards with one being an honorary award.

