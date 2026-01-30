Catherine O'Hara, 'Home Alone' and 'Schitt's Creek' actress, dead at 71

Canadian actress Catherine O’Hara, who entertained audiences for decades on television and in film, has died at 71, according to TMZ and Variety.

O’Hara rose to prominence in the 1970s with Toronto’s Second City comedy troupe before becoming a founding cast member of SCTV, earning an Emmy Award for writing.

She went on to star in several Tim Burton projects, including Beetlejuice and voicing Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In the early 1990s, O’Hara became widely known as Kate McCallister, the mother in Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

She enjoyed a major career resurgence from 2015 to 2020, playing Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, a role that earned her Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Her contributions to entertainment and Canadian culture were recognized with her appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

