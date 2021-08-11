Peloton opening Member Support center in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — At-home fitness company Peloton is opening a Member Support center in Tempe, Arizona, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

The new center will open in October near Price Road and University Drive, ABC15 news partner KTAR says.

The 50,000-square-foot facility will be for customer service-related positions.

KTAR says Peloton will need to fill 350 positions in Tempe.

According to a press release, Peloton will be looking for "Member Support function, Inside Sales, IT, Operations Support and the People and Workplace teams" at the Tempe location. Customer service representatives, managers, supervisors and training specialist positions are currently open on its website.

Peloton started supporting its customers from New York and opened its first dedicated Member Support facility in Plano, Texas in 2018.

