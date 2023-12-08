NOW HIRING: Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (12/8)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Aqua-Aston Hospitality is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (MVW), a leading global vacation company that is known as a best-in-class employer, recently ranking first on Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, along with being named No. 1 in hospitality and No. 1 most respected Company. For more information, click here.

3. Abrazo Health hospitals serve the greater Phoenix area with advanced programs in cardiovascular, neurosciences, orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, trauma and emergency services, surgical robotics, general surgery and maternity care. Abrazo’s New RN program offers full-time registered nurses opportunities to grow with support for the transition from a new graduate to a fully skilled and professional nurse. To see current Abrazo hospital job opportunities or to apply online, click here.

4. Valley Metro is made up of a number of different departments and specialty areas all designed to make public transit an everyday solution to your commuting needs. It takes passionate and forward-thinking minds to come together and create an environment of community-driven individuals all with the same goals. The company is hiring for several positions across the Phoenix Metro area. Click here to learn more about the positions and locations.

5. Amazon is offering a remarkable job opportunity with a significant hiring initiative. They're looking to onboard a whopping 250,000 employees across the United States, including 9,300 in Arizona, across a wide spectrum of roles in their operations network. This means that there are positions available for everyone, regardless of their background or experience level. In customer fulfillment and transportation roles, employees can expect to earn an average of over $20.50 per hour, with the possibility of earning up to $28 per hour depending on their location. If you're ready to be a part of Amazon's workforce, click here to explore the hiring locations and available positions. This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the world's leading companies. Don't miss out!

6. Rocket Companies® is a Detroit-based company made up of businesses that provide simple, fast and trusted digital solutions for complex transactions. The name comes from their flagship business, now known as Rocket Mortgage®, which was founded in 1985. Today, they’re a publicly traded company involved in many different industries, including mortgages, fintech, real estate, automotive and more. They’re insistently different in how they look at the world and committed to an inclusive workplace where every voice is heard. They have several open opportunities. Learn more here.

