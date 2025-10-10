NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies who are ready to hire YOU! (10/12)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. WillScot, the industry leader in turnkey space solutions, serves over 100,000 customers across construction, education, retail, and healthcare. An employee-voted Great Place to Work®, WillScot is hiring in Phoenix, Chandler, Tucson, and nationwide. With a culture rooted in core values, WillScot empowers employees to achieve their full potential in an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Ready to join a company that values its employees? WillScot has opportunities in operations, account management, field service/transportation, administration support and sales. More information can be found here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Aloft Remodeling is hiring part-time Event Floor Representatives to join their marketing team and represent the company at home shows, street fairs, expos, and county fairs across Phoenix. In this role, representatives will engage directly with the public to promote Aloft’s kitchen and bathroom remodeling services, answer questions, provide product information, and set appointments with homeowners interested in quotes. The position includes setting up and breaking down event booths, traveling to various event locations, and working closely with the sales team to ensure a smooth customer experience. Ideal candidates are outgoing, self-motivated, and comfortable approaching people and overcoming objections in one-on-one conversations. Applicants must be available for weekends and evenings, possess excellent communication skills, and have a valid driver’s license with reliable transportation. This part-time opportunity offers hourly pay plus bonus potential, making it an excellent option for college students or professionals seeking extra income. Learn more here.

4. AERA Hospitality, Inc. is dedicated to hiring individuals who bring talent, enthusiasm, and a passion for service to the food and beverage industry, with the goal of welcoming them into a supportive team environment and offering opportunities for growth and career advancement. The Catering Supervisor plays a key role in delivering exceptional service by organizing, setting up, and executing catering services at specified locations. This includes coordinating with the catering sales team, ensuring food and beverage setups are professional and complete, and promptly cleaning up after events. Responsibilities may also include food prep assistance, dishwashing, inventory stocking, and maintaining a clean and professional work environment. Candidates should have up to one year of related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. AERA Hospitality offers competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Get more info here.

5. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, November 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

6. The Van Buren in Phoenix, operated by Live Nation Entertainment, is hiring servers, bartenders, and live event staff for the upcoming season. This part-time role offers the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, energetic live music environment while being part of one of the world’s leading entertainment companies. Team members will be responsible for providing excellent guest service, taking and delivering orders, maintaining cleanliness and safety standards, and ensuring responsible alcohol service. Applicants should have strong customer service skills, experience with POS systems, and knowledge of cocktail service, with three years of related experience preferred. The position requires late-night availability, a flexible schedule, and the ability to stand for long periods and lift up to 25 pounds. Benefits include a flexible schedule, adoption assistance, and the chance to be part of a workplace that values diversity, music, and career growth. Learn more here.

7. The Phoenix Job Fair, taking place on October 16, 2025, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, offers job seekers a unique opportunity to connect with top employers and explore a wide range of career paths. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., attendees can meet hiring managers from industries including technology, healthcare, and finance, with many employers conducting on-the-spot interviews. In addition to immediate job opportunities, the event features career coaches providing guidance on resumes, interviews, and career planning. Set in a professional yet welcoming atmosphere, the Phoenix Job Fair is designed to help individuals looking for their first job, making a career change, or seeking professional growth take their next big step toward success. More info can be found here.

8. Transdev is now hiring in Phoenix, AZ, offering opportunities to grow a career with one of North America’s leading transportation providers. With more than 32,000 transit professionals, Transdev delivers expertise across transit, rail, and on-demand transportation, driving innovation while making travel safer, more sustainable, and efficient. As the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transportation in the region, the company is committed to supporting career growth at every stage. Current openings include bus drivers, diesel technicians, tire handlers, electronic technicians, senior operations supervisors, and more. Learn more here.

