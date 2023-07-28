NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (7/28)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. If you love working with youth and making a difference, becoming an AM/PM Before and After School Childcare Program leader may be the perfect fit for you. The City of Peoria Family and Youth Services program is looking for someone who can supervise kids and teens by doing fun activities, sports and field trips. It could be a great fit for college students and has minimal weekend hours. For more information, click here.

2. Dirt Busters House Cleaning is looking for full-time house cleaners who can make $800-$1,200 each week! If you pay attention to details, this job can provide great exercise and perfect your skills as a multi-tasker, communicator, and more. They're also looking for sales and customer service jobs. Apply for both here.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor Job Fair is taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Head to the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station and check out the positions with a number of companies and positions. There is something for nearly everyone — they’re hiring wheelchair assistant coordinators, security officers, prep cooks, janitors, cashiers, managers, aircraft cleaners, hosts/servers, bartenders, warehouse workers, baristas, and more. Learn more here.

4. The Home Depot is looking to fill a variety of positions at locations around the Valley. The company is looking for store employees, as well as corporate and field workers. Work on the floor of a store, get creative as a designer, be a technician or mechanic, or get behind the scenes with store support or management. Apply here.

5. Uber is hiring a number of Claims Advocates in Phoenix who will investigate and submit insurance claims. The base salary range for the role is $59,000-$65,500 per year, plus eligibility for other benefits. Learn more here.

6. Want free healthcare benefits for your entire family and the possibility to work from home? Redirect Health is working to fill customer service call center jobs for hourly rates of $15.24 - $19.22 per hour. If you’re bilingual, you’ll earn $1 per hour extra. Plus, you’ll receive healthcare and can receive even more through a bonus program. If you have a more medical-based background, they're also looking for massage therapists, medical assistants, and more. Apply here.

7. The State of Arizona has job openings for several areas of expertise you might not expect. Love cutting hair? A barber position is open with Arizona State Hospital/ACPTC. Ben Avery Shooting Range is looking for a range master. You can be a museum preparator at the Arizona Heritage Center. See all the jobs through the state here.

8. Want to be in the hustle and bustle of the ballpark? Chase Field and Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for fun people to work in concessions, catering, events, plumbing, and retail. Some positions are eligible for tips, too. Check out the positions and apply here.