NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (4/21)

1. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

2. Make plans to attend the Phoenix Career Fair & Job Fair! Mark your calendar for Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for this exclusive opportunity to meet face-to-face with decision-makers from renowned companies. Whether you're an entry-level candidate, recent college graduate, or seasoned professional in sales, IT, retail, or customer service, this event is for you. Explore career opportunities in various sectors such as tech, education, manufacturing, finance, and more. This unique event format allows you to make a lasting impression by engaging in sit-down interviews with multiple hiring managers—all in one convenient location. Job seekers attending our interview-style career fairs have a higher chance of quickly securing new positions compared to those applying online. Don't forget to bring at least 12 copies of your resume, and remember that professional attire is required. Don't miss this chance to take your career to new heights! Learn more here.

3. Tidy Casa is looking to hire home cleaning providers who earn an average of $30-40 per hour or more, plus tips! They’re offering hiring bonuses, you can choose who you work with, work part-time or full-time, and choose your own schedule! You can apply online and must have access to the internet, a mobile phone, and vehicle.

4. The Frito-Lay Merchandiser South Phoenix, AZ Hiring Event on April 25, 2024, offers an exciting opportunity. Hosted at 562 N 40th St. Bldg. 2 Phoenix, AZ 85008, the event will conduct in-person interviews between 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Registered Hiring Event Candidates are preferred for these interviews. Offering a competitive pay rate of $20.35 per hour and various benefits, including paid time off and healthcare benefits from day one, the Merchandiser role involves merchandising Frito-Lay's complete line of products in supermarkets and large grocery stores. With training provided and opportunities for advancement, applicants should be 18 years or older, possess a valid driver's license with proof of insurance, and be capable of lifting 40 lbs. regularly. All qualified applicants are welcome, and PepsiCo is an Equal Opportunity Employer, providing fair consideration to candidates regardless of race, gender, or background. Learn more here.

5. Looking for a part-time position? IQVIA is hiring on-call field service technicians right now! “You will be responsible for troubleshooting, repairing, and updating medical devices inside of hospitals, pharmacies and other clinical settings. The current product line being supported is an automated medication dispensing system,” the company says. Applicants need prior experience as a technician, be able to troubleshoot various systems, and have strong communication skills. Learn more and apply online here. The base pay is around $30 per hour.

6. Get ready to run with the pack! Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale is looking to fill various positions, including housekeeping, lifeguards, course attendants, entertainment ambassadors, and more. With competitive pay and flexible shifts, it's an opportunity not to be missed. Find out more here.

7. Don't miss out on the opportunity to kick-start your career at the Greater Phoenix Job Fair on April 27th! This event brings together top employers from various industries, offering a wide range of job openings. Connect with hiring managers, explore exciting career prospects, and take the first step towards landing your dream job. Register here today to secure your spot and make your next career move a reality. With over 20 employers in attendance, including American Express, Microchip Technologies, and Scottsdale Police Department, this event is not to be missed. Be there on Thursday, April 27th, from 10 am to 2 pm at Scottsdale Stadium (7408 E Osborn Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251) and turn your career aspirations into achievements!

8. Stafftacular offers exciting opportunities for event staff with hourly rates ranging from $25 to $30. With over 50,000 staff across 300 US Metro areas, Stafftacular is a premier full-service event staffing and logistics agency. Event staff roles involve a variety of client projects, including guerrilla street team samplings, pop-up experiences, and trade shows. Candidates should be approachable, professional, and willing to work shifts ranging from 4 to 11 hours. Compensation is paid weekly, with event dates and times varying from single-day events to projects lasting up to two weeks. Team Leads start at $30/hr, while Event Staff and Brand Ambassadors begin at $25/hr. Learn more here.

