NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (12/3)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Rocket Companies® is a Detroit-based company made up of businesses that provide simple, fast and trusted digital solutions for complex transactions. The name comes from their flagship business, now known as Rocket Mortgage®, which was founded in 1985. Today, they’re a publicly traded company involved in many different industries, including mortgages, fintech, real estate, automotive and more. They’re insistently different in how they look at the world and committed to an inclusive workplace where every voice is heard. They have several open opportunities. Learn more here.

2. Don't miss out on the upcoming hiring event hosted by ARIZONA@WORK on December 12, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm! This event will feature multiple employers such as ABB, Affordable Home Care, ADOT, U.S. Border Patrol, CoreCivic, ABM, FedEx, and AZDES, all gathered at Heroes Regional Park Library located at 6075 N 83rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85303. It's a fantastic chance to meet and explore job opportunities with these diverse employers! Learn more here.

3. Here's an incredible opportunity: The Phoenix Career Fair on Tuesday, December 5th, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. This event will take place at the Holiday Inn & Suites Phoenix Airport North, situated at 1515 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85008. Whether you're seeking a new career or exploring job options in the Phoenix Valley area, this is your chance to engage in face-to-face interviews with both local and nationally recognized employers. From various roles such as sales, administration, customer service, to managerial positions and more, this event covers an array of job opportunities in different industries. All candidates are welcome to participate in this LIVE and in-person Career Fair! Learn more here.

4. Amazon is offering a remarkable job opportunity with a significant hiring initiative. They're looking to onboard a whopping 250,000 employees across the United States, including 9,300 in Arizona, across a wide spectrum of roles in their operations network. This means that there are positions available for everyone, regardless of their background or experience level. In customer fulfillment and transportation roles, employees can expect to earn an average of over $20.50 per hour, with the possibility of earning up to $28 per hour depending on their location. If you're ready to be a part of Amazon's workforce, click here to explore the hiring locations and available positions. This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the world's leading companies. Don't miss out!

5. Don't miss the upcoming Phoenix Job Fair on December 6, 2023, hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs. If you're on the lookout for job opportunities in the Phoenix area, this event is a must-attend. For over five years, Best Hire Career Fairs has been facilitating top-tier hiring events nationwide. Their unique approach involves understanding employer needs and matching them with the most suitable candidates, setting them apart from the rest. Whether you're aiming for a fresh start or career advancement, this is the place to be. Doors open at 11 am, and the event runs until 2 pm, so arriving early is highly recommended. Prepare yourself for this fantastic opportunity to connect with local hiring managers, the decision-makers in your area, all under one roof. Instead of sending out countless resumes with little response, showcase your best self at the event by updating your resume and dressing professionally. This event is entirely free for job seekers. Located at the Holiday Inn & Suites Phoenix Airport North, located at 1515 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Don't miss this chance to explore promising career prospects and make meaningful connections! Click here for more info.

6. Diversified Partners seeks a Maintenance Director to manage property upkeep and safety for various Valley properties. Additionally, they're hiring two Property Managers to handle tenant relations, property operations, leases, and maintain top-notch performance. With a national network and notable tenants like Starbucks and JPMorgan Chase & Co, they're building a strong team! Learn more here.

7. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.

8. Mark your calendars for Phoenix Sky Harbor's job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 5! Join them from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will receive a transit pass, and parking is available. No preregistration is required for this event. Explore numerous job opportunities, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security positions. Each company offers unique benefits such as health, insurance, and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this chance to discover your next career move! Learn more here.