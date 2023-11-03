NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (11/3)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Fox Restaurant Concepts: Chances are good that you’ve eaten at a Fox restaurant or heard something about one, so why not join the popular, growing brand? Doughbird just opened a new location (5600 N. 7th St. #100, Phoenix) and they’re looking to hire people to fill positions in the front and back of the house. See all Doughbird jobs — and more at other Fox restaurants around the Valley - here. There are currently more than 200 open positions for a variety of skill sets at multiple locations.

2. If you like to help others, consider a career with Community Options, Inc. The national non-profit agency is looking to hire hundreds of people around the country, including several in the Phoenix metro and Tucson areas. All of the currently available positions are full-time. The available opportunities include Adult Development Home Providers/Foster Care, Direct Support Professionals, Community Integration Counselors and Lead Direct Support Professionals. See where you might fit in the organization here.

3. The Fairfield® by Marriott Inn & Suites Tempe & TownPlace Suites Tempe is expected to open at the end of the year, but they need your help to make it happen. The hotel and resort management group, Aqua-Aston Hospitality, is looking to fill year-round, hourly positions. They’re looking for bartenders, cooks, laundry attendants, servers, guest services agents, room attendants, and more. Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required, and paid training will be provided. See the open jobs here.

4. Looking for a seasonal job? UPS is hoping to hire 1,500 employees in the Phoenix metro area. The company is hosting hundreds of in-person and virtual events around the country and you could be hired in less than half an hour! Plus, you could even be a support driver, delivering packages in your own vehicle with mileage reimbursement and potential phone stipends. Positions begin at $21 per hour. See job openings here.

5. Abrazo Health has eight facilities around the Valley and each one is looking for team members. The healthcare company is looking for security officers, cooks, and cashiers. If you have medical expertise, consider an opening for RN, Med Lab Scientist, Patient Care Tech, Echo Tech, Dietitian, and more. Find a position at your nearest healthcare center here.

6. Want to choose your own hours and make six figures? Bliss Realty and Investments is looking for part-time, full-time, and contract real estate agents, according to an Indeed listing. All experience levels are welcome to apply to be on their team. Jobs have professional development assistance, paid time off, and benefits. Apply here.

7. The City of Maricopa is looking for applicants for a dozen positions. The city needs a youth librarian, recreation programmer, police officers, park maintenance workers, dispatchers, court clerks, and more. See all open positions here.

8. Do you love animals? The Phoenix Zoo is looking for instructors, relief zookeepers, conservation technicians, irrigation technicians, park ranger assistants and more. The jobs range from part-time to full-time, as well as seasonal. See all job openings here.