NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/29)

1. Workiva is a 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management and more. Get the details here.

2. Discover rewarding career opportunities at Community Options, a nationwide nonprofit organization. They're dedicated to upholding the dignity and self-determination of every individual. Join them in offering housing and employment support to those with disabilities. Find out more by clicking here.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, November 7. This event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, conveniently located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, and attendees will have access to transit passes. On-site parking is available. No advance registration is necessary to attend this event. A multitude of job opportunities await, ranging from customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, to security roles. Each company offers a unique set of benefits, which may encompass health and insurance options, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Don't miss this opportunity, learn more here.

4. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for Finance, Auditors, Analysts and more. Apply here today!

5. Join the pack! Great Wolf Lodge is looking for a variety of people to work in food, retail, attractions, and more. Housekeeping, lifeguard, kitchen, and maintenance jobs are among the open positions right now. They’re also looking for supervisors and managers to add to their leadership team. Apply here.

6. Macy's in Goodyear is currently hiring Warehouse colleagues. This role plays a crucial part in their Supply Chain team, focused on achieving success across the organization by emphasizing Organizational Excellence, Team Building & Development, Financial Acumen, and Community Integration. The Warehouse Colleague ensures the efficient operations of store delivery, furniture, bedding, and customer fulfillment warehouses, meeting Macy's customer-centric supply chain goals. You can start at $18 per hour with opportunities for extra earnings up to $20.30 per hour, including up to a $1,000 bonus during peak holiday weeks. Plus, you can refer friends and earn up to $500! Learn more by clicking here, and join Macy's for an exciting opportunity.

7. Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based company made up of businesses that provide simple, fast and trusted digital solutions for complex transactions. The name comes from their flagship business, now known as Rocket Mortgage, which was founded in 1985. Today, they’re a publicly traded company involved in many different industries, including mortgages, fintech, real estate, automotive and more. They’re insistently different in how they look at the world and committed to an inclusive workplace where every voice is heard. Click here to learn more.

8. Join Abrazo Health at the RN New Grad Abrazo Health Meet and Greet Hiring Event on Monday, November 6th, from 3-6 p.m. The event will take place at Chicken and Pickle, 9330 W Hanna Ln, Glendale, AZ 85305. They invite you to meet their hiring managers and Chief Nursing Officers (CNOs) to learn why you should consider joining the team. While they won't be making a game of your new career, they encourage you to come, enjoy some games, and discover your career possibilities. They'll be indulging in pickleball, delectable food, beverages, and even cocktails. Representatives from all five of their local campuses will be present. This event presents an excellent opportunity to explore our New RN Graduate program, designed to provide full-time Registered Nurses with opportunities for career growth while supporting their transition from new graduates to skilled and professional nurses. Don't miss out on this chance to play games and find your new career path! Learn more here.