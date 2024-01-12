NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU (1/14)

Start the new year with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Get ready to make a splash in your career! Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is on the lookout for 500 seasonal superheroes to join the fun as they gear up for their grand opening on March 13, 2024. Dive into diverse opportunities, including lifeguards, food and beverage pros, cashiers, security, EMTs, cooks, and supervisors—15 exciting roles in total! Applying is a breeze—just click here and get the process started. They'll be reaching out for follow-up phone and in-person interviews to find the perfect additions to their team. If you're 16 or older, you're eligible to ride this career wave!

3. You are invited to attend a VIP recruiting event on Wednesday Jan 17th from 3-7pm at Comparion Insurance Company at 2 N Central Ave Phoenix AZ 85004. Come meet the team and learn more about what its like to join the Comparion team! There will be food, career info, free headshots, and more. Complete the online application to RSVP your spot! Don’t miss out, click here to register and secure your spot.

4. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

5. Get ready for the must-attend Phoenix Job Fair happening on February 7, 2024! If you're on the lookout for exciting opportunities in the Phoenix area, this event is a game-changer. Best Hire Career Fairs boasts a seven-year legacy of organizing exceptional hiring events nationwide. What makes them stand out? Their knack for pinpointing the skills and experiences employers crave and matching them with top-notch candidates like you. Whether you're seeking a fresh start or aiming to soar higher in your career, this event is custom-made for your aspirations. Circle the date and ensure you're early—the doors swing open at 11 a.m. sharp till 2 p.m. Don't miss out—learn more and secure your spot by registering here!

6. Workiva, named among the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology, is expanding its team in Arizona! Embracing diversity and inclusion, Workiva fosters employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. Joining Workiva means embracing award-winning perks like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness benefits, and beyond! Embark on a rewarding career journey with this acclaimed technology company. Explore their open positions today—they're hiring for Marketing, Sales, Management, and more. Get all the details here and be part of their innovative team!

7. Rocket Companies® is a Detroit-based company made up of businesses that provide simple, fast and trusted digital solutions for complex transactions. The name comes from their flagship business, now known as Rocket Mortgage®, which was founded in 1985. Today, they’re a publicly traded company involved in many different industries, including mortgages, fintech, real estate, automotive and more. They’re insistently different in how they look at the world and committed to an inclusive workplace where every voice is heard. They have several open opportunities. Learn more here.

8. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up for its grand Arizona debut in Chandler and is on the hunt for over 300 team members! Ready to join the excitement? Mark your calendar for the job fair happening from Jan. 22 to Feb. 16 at 1712 S. Cooper Rd., Chandler. To ensure you don't miss out, apply beforehand and bring a valid ID. Swing by between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Perks? Plenty! Full-time roles come with health insurance, paid vacation, a 401(k), and even discounted games for part-time team members' families. At Andretti, they're big on growth opportunities and nurturing leadership skills in their team. What's in store at their 95,000-square-foot Chandler location? Get ready for heart-pounding Superkarts, cutting-edge VR experiences, laser tag, interactive bowling, and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater! Opening this Spring 2024, it's an adventure waiting to happen. Curious? Click here for more details.

