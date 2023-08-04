NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (08/06)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place this Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here.

2. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

3. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 17 consecutive year winner! We are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within our Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. We have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, as well as many client servicing roles. Apply for entry level analyst roles to gain operations experience within our Asset Servicing business unit or associate roles within our Wealth Management offices where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

4. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

5. Want free healthcare benefits for your entire family and the possibility to work from home? Redirect Health is working to fill customer service call center jobs for hourly rates of $15.24 - $19.22 per hour. If you’re bilingual, you’ll earn $1 per hour extra. Plus, you’ll receive healthcare and can receive even more through a bonus program. If you have a more medical-based background, they're also looking for massage therapists, medical assistants, and more. Apply here.

6. Want to be in the hustle and bustle of the ballpark? Chase Field and Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for fun people to work in concessions, catering, events, plumbing, and retail. Some positions are eligible for tips, too. Check out the positions and apply here.

7. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

8. Voya Financial’s culture is built on a foundation of trust, integrity and transparency with 92 percent of Voya employees saying that you are made to feel welcome when you join Voya, according to the 2021 “Great Place to Work” employee survey. Voya’s unique culture is also backed by numerous awards and recognitions that include: Ethisphere Institute’s 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies; 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and Fortune’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in recognition of their efforts in advancing women’s equality. Voya offers full benefits with no waiting period and a competitive base salary. Voya is now hiring for Finance, Auditors, Analysts and more. Apply here today!