NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire YOU! (9/3)

1. M Culinary Concepts, Arizona’s premier event catering and hospitality company, will hire 300+ hospitality professionals for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions ahead of the Valley’s busiest events season. All experience levels are welcome and M Culinary Concepts will be hiring on the spot. The interactive open house hiring event will be hosted Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Warehouse 215, 215 E. Grant St., Phoenix. Learn more here.

2. In the market for an exciting new career? Check this out! Safeway grocery stores provide an exceptional food shopping experience to consumers across Arizona. Whether it's your first job or you're ready for a new challenge, they have a career to fit your life. Their commitment to delivering top quality products and superior service to customers, and for giving back to the communities they serve has earned them a reputation as an employer of choice for those looking for an exciting career in food retail. Hiring for all positions including pharmacy, bakery, customer service and more. Learn more by clicking here.

3. Looking for a career you can flip over? At The Habit Burger Grill, their people make the difference. Since 1969, they’ve prided themselves on being a people-first culture.

From the focus on hospitality in everything they do, to their hands-on learning and world-class training program, there’s no substitute for quality. Over the past 50 years, through hard work and dedication, The Habit has grown, but still remains focused on one simple philosophy—always deliver high-quality food and great service at a remarkable value. to learn more about opportunities near you click here.

4. Valley Ross locations are hiring, and they think you would be a perfect fit. Join them, and go where off-price retail has never gone before. Their unique “no frills, big thrills” approach has driven growth and success, while delighting and surprising shoppers. Your average day working in a Ross store will be anything but average. Learn more about the many reasons why they are an employer of choice here.

5. Poll and election workers are an essential part of democracy and the election process. As Maricopa County has more than 2.5 million registered voters, they are planning to hire over 3,000 temporary workers for upcoming elections in Maricopa County. As a temporary worker, you’ll have the opportunity to meet people in your community, make a positive impact in your neighborhood, and get paid while learning how elections work! From long-term positions at the Tabulation Center to working at Voting Locations on Election Day, no matter the role, poll and election workers are essential to the success of elections in Maricopa County. Pick your duration and earn money while supporting elections. From truck drivers to tabulating ballots, to working at the polls, we have various positions available for you to choose from. Learn more here.

6. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

7. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign on bonus! Part time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued everyday, look no further! Get more info here.

8. Join the crew that makes it happen at the Arizona State Fair! A job at the State Fair is fun, hard work, rewarding, and a wonderful way to earn some extra money. Be it for the holidays, a vacation, a special purchase, help with school, or just to pay some bills - this is a fantastic opportunity for those looking for a temporary job through the end of October. Some positions may turn into full-time positions AND new employees who shine may be asked to do events throughout the year. Learn more here.