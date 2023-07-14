NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire YOU! (7/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to Share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Where passion meets purpose. Join the Scottsdale Unified School District family - because kids! They are hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Mohave District Annex, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road, Scottsdale. Appointments are not required. Expedite the hiring process by filling out this prescreening application.Positions Include: Bus drivers and mechanics; permanent and substitute teachers; paraeducators; social workers; custodians and grounds staff; cafeteria managers and workers; childcare providers; security guards; HR specialists; noon aides and crossing guards. Learn more here. Scottsdale Unified School District is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. At WillScot Mobile Mini you will learn and grow every day. WillScot Mobile Mini is a leader in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions that help over 85,000 customers succeed at every stage of their business. WillScot Mobile Mini's core values lead employees to achieve their full potential by creating an inclusive culture where every person can thrive. WillScot Mobile Mini is actively hiring for roles in sales, management/operations, and customer service. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

3. Would you like to be paid well for helping others? HonorHealth is hiring now and offering a sign-on bonus ranging from $1,500 - $20,000. Roles include Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. Excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, tuition assistance and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.

4. Valley Ross locations are hiring, and they think you would be a perfect fit. Join them, and go where off-price retail has never gone before. Their unique “no frills, big thrills” approach has driven growth and success, while delighting and surprising shoppers. Your average day working in a Ross store will be anything but average. Learn more about the many reasons why they are an employer of choice here.

5. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for HR, Sales, Technology, Finance, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.

6. Do you want to work hard for a mission that matters? Axon is on a mission to protect life. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Axon was recently named a 2021 Top Workplaces by azcentral. Axon is now hiring for remote roles in Sales, Engineering, and more. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

7. Upgrade is a fintech unicorn founded in 2017. In 2021 they became the fastest-growing company in the Americas (Financial Times) and had the fastest growing credit card in America (Nilson Report). Upgrade has been named a “Best Place to Work in the Bay Area” three years in a row, one of the “Top Companies to work for in Arizona” two years in a row, and has received awards for being a best company for Diversity, Women, Culture, and Veterans. Upgrade has been growing the Downtown Phoenix Service Center where they deliver the mission of affordable credit to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, stock options, and incredible growth and learning potential. Upgrade is hiring for a wide variety of Customer Service, Underwriting, and Operations positions. Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

8. Looking for a new job or maybe a 2nd job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona! Now offering up to a $1,000 sign on bonus! Part-time, full time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job, look no further! Learn more and apply now here.

