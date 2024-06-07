NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire YOU! (6/9)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Diversity Career Group is proud to announce The Phoenix Career and Job Fair scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Holiday Inn Phoenix Airport North, located at 1515 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008. This event presents an excellent opportunity for job seekers to engage in face-to-face interviews with decision-makers from various nationally recognized companies across different sectors, including sales, IT, retail, customer service, tech, education, manufacturing, finance, and more. The format of the fair allows attendees to make a lasting personal impression and connect with multiple hiring managers in one convenient location, offering a distinct advantage over traditional online application methods. To maximize opportunities, attendees are encouraged to bring at least 12 copies of their resumes and dress professionally. Learn more here.

3. Get ready to run with the pack! Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale is looking to fill various positions, including housekeeping, lifeguards, course attendants, entertainment ambassadors, and more. With competitive pay and flexible shifts, it's an opportunity not to be missed. Find out more here.

4. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey filled with moments, whether in your day-to-day or during your game. These moments can be experienced anywhere, shaping your actions, emotions, and attire. When these moments arrive, they want you to Arrive Comfortably. Antigua is currently seeking candidates for various positions, including Continuous Improvement Coordinator ($29.50 – $32.25) and Operations Lead I & II ($23.00 - $27.25) across all shifts. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their job applications in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc., located at 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. Applicants can visit the Employee Entrance at the back of the building and complete an application Monday – Friday between 9:00 am - 2:00 pm to meet with the Antigua recruiter. For further inquiries or details, applicants can click here.

5. Interested to explore a career at sea? This could be your lucky day! They invite you to read more about exciting shipboard opportunities on board M/S Pride of America, sailing year-round in Hawaii! Now hiring for shipboard positions: Norwegian Cruise Line is currently looking for energetic, hospitality-minded professionals with both recent and relevant experience in one of the following categories: Assistant Cook, Assistant Waiter, Bar Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Restaurant Steward - Busser/Server, Photographer (1 year of experience required), Sous Chef, Stateroom Steward - Hotel Room Housekeeping, Utility - Janitorial in Galley & Hotel. Increased entry level salaries with overtime pay! Potential gross minimum salary earnings ranging from $3,000.00 to $3,730.00 monthly, leading to a minimum of $18,000.00 to $22,380.00 gross base salary per assignment (based on a 6-month assignment and 56-hour work week), gratuity pay (if eligible), big personal saving opportunities! (room, food & transportation provided), paid training, friends & family discounts available. To learn more about this opportunity, click here.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. Tidy Casa is looking to hire home cleaning providers who earn an average of $30-40 per hour or more, plus tips! They’re offering hiring bonuses, you can choose who you work with, work part-time or full-time, and choose your own schedule! You can apply online and must have access to the internet, a mobile phone, and vehicle.

8. Stafftacular offers exciting opportunities for event staff with hourly rates ranging from $25 to $30. With over 50,000 staff across 300 US Metro areas, Stafftacular is a premier full-service event staffing and logistics agency. Event staff roles involve a variety of client projects, including guerrilla street team samplings, pop-up experiences, and trade shows. Candidates should be approachable, professional, and willing to work shifts ranging from 4 to 11 hours. Compensation is paid weekly, with event dates and times varying from single-day events to projects lasting up to two weeks. Team Leads start at $30/hr, while Event Staff and Brand Ambassadors begin at $25/hr. Learn more here.

