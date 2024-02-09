NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire YOU! (02/11)

Start the week with a new career! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Transform your life by embracing a life-changing career at Mayo Clinic! On Saturday, March 2nd, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mayo Clinic in Phoenix invites you to an Onsite Hiring Event where you can discover your new life-changing career in healthcare. Join them for a casual and relaxed hiring event unlike any before. THIS ISN'T JUST A JOB FAIR – IT'S YOUR CHANCE TO: Uncover opportunities in vital roles like Patient Care Assistant (PCA) and Medical Assistant (MA) that make a tangible difference in people's lives. Meet hiring managers and potentially secure an on-the-spot offer for a career that fulfills your passion for patient care. Join a world-renowned team dedicated to excellence, innovation, and making a positive impact. Experience the transformative power of a career at Mayo Clinic. Don't miss this life-changing opportunity! Apply here today! Mayo Clinic is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up for its grand Arizona debut in Chandler and is on the hunt for over 100 team members! Ready to join the excitement? Mark your calendar for the job fair happening until Feb. 16 at 1712 S. Cooper Rd., Chandler. To ensure you don't miss out, apply beforehand and bring a valid ID. Swing by between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Perks? Plenty! Full-time roles come with health insurance, paid vacation, a 401(k), and even discounted games for part-time team members' families. At Andretti, they're big on growth opportunities and nurturing leadership skills in their team. What's in store at their 95,000-square-foot Chandler location? Get ready for heart-pounding Superkarts, cutting-edge VR experiences, laser tag, interactive bowling, and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater! Opening this Spring 2024, it's an adventure waiting to happen. Curious? Click here for more details.

4. Get ready to make a splash in your career! Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is on the lookout for 500 seasonal superheroes to join the fun as they gear up for their grand opening on March 13, 2024. Dive into diverse opportunities, including lifeguards, food and beverage pros, cashiers, security, EMTs, cooks, and supervisors—15 exciting roles in total! Applying is a breeze—just click here and get the process started. They'll be reaching out for follow-up phone and in-person interviews to find the perfect additions to their team. If you're 16 or older, you're eligible to ride this career wave!

5. Are you ready to steer your career towards success? ProDrivers, the leading truck driver services company in the United States, specializes in connecting CDL drivers with local, regional, and OTR truck driving opportunities nationwide. Currently, ProDrivers is actively hiring Class A Teams Truck Drivers who can enjoy a homecoming every week, earning an impressive $2100 per week with no touch freight. Operating top-notch 2022 Automatic International Sleeper-Dedicated tractors along a dedicated route from Denver, Colorado, to Ottawa, Illinois, drivers can anticipate a rewarding journey with a mileage pay of .76/mile, stop pay of $25/stop, and a weekly average pay of $2100 per driver. Join ProDrivers and accelerate your career on the road to success, with an annual average earning potential exceeding $100K per driver. Learn more here.

6. Exciting news! WSS has just unveiled its latest location in Phoenix and is on the lookout for new team members. At WSS, they prioritize building relationships over mere transactions. Their Service Team Members play a crucial role in delivering exceptional customer service, creating a friendly neighborhood shopping experience, and boosting sales outcomes. As the heartbeat of their stores, the team is dedicated to achieving collective and individual goals. As a Service Team Member, your role includes providing outstanding service, assisting customers on the sales floor, handling cashier duties, maintaining stocked merchandise, accurately implementing promotions, and organizing both the selling floor and backroom areas. Join them in creating a vibrant shopping atmosphere! Learn more here.

7. Phoenix Truck Driving Institute is celebrating 15 years of CDL education with a career fair and anniversary party! Join them for the fun! Enter free raffles for gift cards, swag, and more! This event is your perfect opportunity to explore a career in truck driving. Whether you're a recent CDL graduate, seasoned driver, or just looking to start a new career, their fair brings together top companies in the industry. Speak to employers and apply on-the-spot! Meet with recruiters from major trucking companies like Swift, Waste Management, Schneider, Stevens Transport, and Western Transportation. Don't wait, mark your calendar for February 24th, and be ready to take the first step towards a rewarding future in the trucking industry! No CDL? No problem! School advisors will be available to talk about the different training programs available to get you started on the road to success. Light refreshments will be provided. Learn more here.

8. Explore new opportunities at the 2nd Chance Hiring Fair! Hosted by ARIZONA@WORK, this event on February 13, 2024, brings together multiple employers eager to connect with individuals seeking a fresh start. Participating employers include West Pharmaceutical Services, Quail Construction, McFarland Machine & Engineering, Industrial Metal Supply, Progressive Roofing, Labor Finders, and AAA Landscape. Join them at Native Health, 4041 N. Central Ave., Bldg. C, Second Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85012, and seize the chance for a brighter future! For more details, click here.

