NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you for the holiday season and beyond (11/3)

1. UPS is set to hire over 1,800 seasonal employees in the Phoenix area as part of its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring push through a mix of in-person and virtual events. The application process is quick and simple—no interview required for 75% of roles, and most applicants receive a job offer in under 10 minutes! Offering flexible shifts, competitive pay, and a variety of roles (like Driver Helper, Seasonal Support Drivers, and Package Handlers), seasonal work at UPS can be a perfect way to earn extra cash for the holidays and even lead to a permanent role. To apply, head here.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, November 5th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. Macy's is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to join their team! They're offering warehouse positions with competitive pay starting at $18 per hour, with the potential to earn up to $20.30 per hour and additional weekly bonuses up to $250 during key holiday weeks. With opportunities for growth, bonuses, and a supportive team environment, Macy's is the perfect place to kickstart a rewarding career in their customer-centric supply chain. Don't miss the chance to be part of this iconic brand—apply today here.

4. Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the M/S Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving Hawaii year-round. They are seeking energetic, hospitality-minded professionals for roles such as assistant cook, waiter, stateroom attendant, and more. Applicants must have a GED or high school diploma, be legally authorized to work in the U.S., and qualify for a Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC). Salaries range from $3,000 to $3,730 per month, with room, food, and transportation provided. Interested candidates can attend a virtual job fair here to learn more and interview.

5. Desert Diamond Casino is hiring and offering a variety of career opportunities in areas like Food & Beverage, Hotel, Facilities, Security, and more. Whether you're looking for a full-time or part-time position, there's a role for you. Joining the Desert Diamond team means endless possibilities for growth, contagious enthusiasm, and being part of a vibrant, celebration-filled environment. With locations in Tucson, Sahuarita, Why, and West Valley, you can choose the career path that suits you best. Apply today here, complete a gaming application, and start a career you'll be proud of.

6. Attention job seekers! Don’t miss the Scottsdale Health Care Career Fair on Wednesday, November 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Meet top employers like HonorHealth, Arcadia Homecare & Staffing, Ability 360, and more. Bring copies of your resume and head to the Scottsdale Civic Center Public Library at 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd (lower level) in Scottsdale, AZ, to explore your next opportunity in healthcare! Learn more here.

7. Veyo is seeking reliable drivers in Arizona to help transport people to and from their medical appointments. As a non-emergency medical transportation broker, Veyo is transforming how Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members reach their healthcare providers. Drivers enjoy a flexible schedule, choosing their own hours and working full-time or part-time, with peak times between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Drivers can earn a $1,000 bonus and $10,000 guarantee. Veyo ensures safety with commercial liability insurance and verified passengers, while also offering driver appreciation events. Learn more about joining the team today by clicking here.

8. Maricopa County is now hiring passionate Early Head Start Teachers! Join a team dedicated to making a real difference in children’s lives. Early Head Start Teachers play a vital role in fostering active learning through developmentally appropriate experiences, while creating a safe and nurturing classroom. With a low teacher-to-student ratio of 1:10, teachers have the opportunity to create meaningful connections and promote cognitive development, language, and literacy skills in an engaging environment. Teachers also participate in parent education, family support activities, and benefit from county-provided classroom supplies. Be the spark that lights the path to success—become a Head Start Teacher! Learn more here.