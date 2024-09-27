NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/29/24)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Fry's Food Stores is hiring for multiple positions, and they want you to join the team! Whether you're into grocery, cashiering, deli, bakery, produce, fuel, or e-commerce, Fry's has a spot for you. They're staffing up for their new Vistancia location, and the hiring center is located at 25401 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria. If you're 16 or older and looking for a fresh start, this is your chance to stock up on a great career opportunity! Learn more here. Fry's Food Stores is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. The highly anticipated Phoenix Job Fair is happening on October 16, 2024, organized by Best Hire Career Fairs. With a reputation for hosting top-notch hiring events across the country, Best Hire connects job seekers with decision-making hiring managers from leading companies in the Phoenix area. Attendees will have the chance to meet employers face-to-face and explore exciting career opportunities. The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, 10220 N. Metro Parkway East, Phoenix, AZ 85051, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, and the event is free to attend. Learn more here.

4. S.A.F.E. Management is now hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services team members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. S.A.F.E. Management specializes in guest services, security, and event management for sporting events, concerts, and other large gatherings. This role offers a flexible schedule, competitive pay, and the opportunity to work at exciting events like Arizona Cardinals games, concerts, and more. Responsibilities include ushering, ticket-taking, access control, and security screening. Applicants should be able to stand for long periods, work in various weather conditions, and be available for nights, weekends, and holidays. Pay ranges from $15.05 to $18.80 per hour, and an Arizona Guard Card is required for security positions. Get all the info here.

5. Dream of being a special agent? The IRS is offering entry-level Criminal Investigator (Special Agent) positions for individuals with criminal investigative, financial experience, or a bachelor’s degree in accounting or related fields. No prior tax or federal experience is required, and opportunities are available nationwide with a starting salary range of $55,562 - $99,522. Special Agents investigate complex financial crimes such as tax fraud, public corruption, and cybercrimes, using a combination of accounting and law enforcement skills. Positions are telework eligible but require reporting to a designated post at least twice per pay period. Full federal benefits and career development opportunities are included. Interested applicants should apply via the official IRS job portal here.

6. Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the M/S Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving Hawaii year-round. They are seeking energetic, hospitality-minded professionals for roles such as assistant cook, waiter, stateroom attendant, and more. Applicants must have a GED or high school diploma, be legally authorized to work in the U.S., and qualify for a Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC). Salaries range from $3,000 to $3,730 per month, with room, food, and transportation provided. Interested candidates can attend a virtual job fair here to learn more and interview.

7. Abrazo West is hosting a Surgical Services Hiring Event on Monday, October 14, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom in Goodyear, AZ. They are seeking skilled OR RNs, CVOR RNs, Surgical Techs, PreOp RNs, PACU RNs, and more to join their team. Abrazo West offers competitive wages, benefits, sign-on bonuses, and internal growth opportunities. Attendees can meet hiring managers, learn about the culture, and may even leave with an offer. Experienced candidates are encouraged to attend to make an impact in their community. Learn more here.

8. Desert Diamond Casino is hiring and offering a variety of career opportunities in areas like Food & Beverage, Hotel, Facilities, Security, and more. Whether you're looking for a full-time or part-time position, there's a role for you. Joining the Desert Diamond team means endless possibilities for growth, contagious enthusiasm, and being part of a vibrant, celebration-filled environment. With locations in Tucson, Sahuarita, Why, and West Valley, you can choose the career path that suits you best. Apply today here, complete a gaming application, and start a career you'll be proud of.