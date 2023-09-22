NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (9/24)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Join Honorhealth on Wednesday, October 4th, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the HonorHealth Bob Bove Neuroscience Institute in Scottsdale, AZ, for an exciting hiring event! At HonorHealth, they're committed to helping you map out a rewarding career. Discover their career pathways and explore competitive new salary rates, sign-on bonuses, and tuition assistance of $5,250* available. If you're an RN, don't miss the Professional Nursing New Grad Residency and Academy Info Session from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm. We're looking for dedicated professionals in various roles, from RNs and Patient Care Techs to Radiology Techs, Respiratory Therapists, and more. Join us, register, attend, and you might even have a chance to win Beats Earbuds! Your journey with HonorHealth starts here, where your career can exceed your expectations. Learn more about the October 4th hiring event here. HonorHealth is a sponsor of ABC15 Arizona.

2. Can't make it on the 4th? No worries! Join Honorhealth on Wednesday, October 11th, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Cowden Center, located at 9202 N. 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85020, for another exciting opportunity to explore a new career. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting, their career pathways are designed to help you find the right fit and exceed your expectations. Discover competitive new salary rates, sign-on bonuses, and Tuition Assistance of $5,250* available. Register, attend, and you could even enter to win a Visa Gift Card! They're actively seeking dedicated individuals for various roles, from RNs and Patient Care Techs to Radiology Techs, Pharmacists, and more. Your next career move with HonorHealth begins her! 🌟 Learn more about the October 11th hiring event here. HonorHealth is a sponsor of ABC15 Arizona.

3. Mark your calendars for the Avondale Career Expo happening on Thursday, September 28th, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Avondale Visitor & Conference Center, 11490 W. Civic Center Drive, Avondale AZ 85323. This live, in-person job fair offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with hiring companies from various industries and discover your next career move. Whether you're looking for a fresh start or exploring new career directions, this event is for you. Meet face-to-face with representatives from notable organizations like Fry's Food, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Luke Air Force Base, and many more. Don't miss this chance to make meaningful connections and land your dream job. Learn more here.

4. As we gear up for the holiday season, Kohl's is actively seeking talented individuals to join their team, with over 800 seasonal associate positions available in the Phoenix area. From store roles to distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers, there's a wide range of opportunities. Mark your calendars for the national hiring event taking place from October 12th to 14th, where you could potentially walk away with a job offer on the very same day as your interview. If you're unable to attend in person, don't worry; Kohl's distribution and e-fulfillment centers are hosting virtual hiring events throughout the weekend. Beyond competitive wages and benefits, Kohl's prides itself on offering flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and an immediate 15% merchandise employee discount, which can increase to 35% during special events. If you're ready to be a part of a dynamic team this holiday season, check out the open positions in your area and apply today here or simply text APPLY to 24508. Your new career adventure with Kohl's awaits!

5. Amazon is offering a remarkable job opportunity with a significant hiring initiative. They're looking to onboard a whopping 250,000 employees across the United States, including 9,300 in Arizona, across a wide spectrum of roles in their operations network. This means that there are positions available for everyone, regardless of their background or experience level. In customer fulfillment and transportation roles, employees can expect to earn an average of over $20.50 per hour, with the possibility of earning up to $28 per hour depending on their location. If you're ready to be a part of Amazon's workforce, click here to explore the hiring locations and available positions. This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the world's leading companies. Don't miss out!

6. Poll and election workers are an essential part of democracy and the election process. As Maricopa County has more than 2.5 million registered voters, they are planning to hire over 3,000 temporary workers for upcoming elections in Maricopa County. As a temporary worker, you’ll have the opportunity to meet people in your community, make a positive impact in your neighborhood, and get paid while learning how elections work! From long-term positions at the Tabulation Center to working at Voting Locations on Election Day, no matter the role, poll and election workers are essential to the success of elections in Maricopa County. Pick your duration and earn money while supporting elections. From truck drivers to tabulating ballots, to working at the polls, we have various positions available for you to choose from. Learn more here.

7. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey, made up of moments. Moments in your day and in your game. You'll experience these moments everywhere—in what you do, in how you feel and in what you wear. You never know when these moments will arrive, but when they do...Arrive Comfortably. They have created a culture that is inclusive and fearless. A culture that embraces people as individuals and celebrates our differences. As a team, we can achieve anything—Bold Innovation, Meaningful Collaboration and Superior Products. Join them on the journey! All interested candidates must submit an job application in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc, 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. They are located in the back of the building marked Employee Entrance. Come in Monday – Friday between 9:00am -2:00pm to complete an application then meet with the Antigua recruiter.

For more details or questions please call or text recruiter Sheila directly at (602)397-7086. Learn more here.

8. In the market for an exciting new career? Check this out! Safeway grocery stores provide an exceptional food shopping experience to consumers across Arizona. Whether it's your first job or you're ready for a new challenge, they have a career to fit your life. Their commitment to delivering top quality products and superior service to customers, and for giving back to the communities they serve has earned them a reputation as an employer of choice for those looking for an exciting career in food retail. Hiring for all positions including pharmacy, bakery, customer service and more. Learn more by clicking here.

