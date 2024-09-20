NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/22)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Jobseekers, don’t miss this huge hiring event with HonorHealth! On Saturday, September 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the HonorHealth Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, explore exciting career opportunities in healthcare. From RNs and Medical Assistants to Lab Techs and Therapists, they’re hiring for a wide range of positions. Plus, enjoy perks like sign-on bonuses up to $15,000, shift differentials, tuition assistance, and more! Whether you’re an experienced professional or a recent graduate, this is your chance to grow your career. Don’t miss out, click here for more info! HonorHealth is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Vensure Employer Solutions is hosting a job fair on Saturday, September 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Chandler. As a leading provider of HR tech and services, Vensure HR offers exciting career opportunities with both domestic and global reach. Attendees can enjoy on-the-spot interviews, free professional headshots, and a resume workshop. Don’t miss your chance to explore new career options and grow with a dynamic company! Visit 1475 S Price Road, Chandler, AZ 85286. Learn more by clicking here. Vensure Employer Solutions is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., is set to open its 48th Arizona location this October, expanding access to fresh, healthy foods in Avondale. The new store, located at 9824 W. McDowell, will host in-person hiring events on Wednesday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, September 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Courtyard Phoenix West Avondale, 1650 N 95th Lane. Candidates can apply online at sprouts.com/careers or walk in during the events. Positions include department managers, clerks, cashiers, and more. Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, and career growth opportunities.

4. Desert Diamond Casino is hiring and offering a variety of career opportunities in areas like Food & Beverage, Hotel, Facilities, Security, and more. Whether you're looking for a full-time or part-time position, there's a role for you. Joining the Desert Diamond team means endless possibilities for growth, contagious enthusiasm, and being part of a vibrant, celebration-filled environment. With locations in Tucson, Sahuarita, Why, and West Valley, you can choose the career path that suits you best. Apply today here, complete a gaming application, and start a career you'll be proud of.

5. Interested in working for the city of Scottsdale? Don’t miss the Arizona@Work Fall Hiring Event on September 24, 2024! Join the event at Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85257. For more details, contact organizer Jessica Diaz at 480-312-0062 or click here.

6. The highly anticipated Phoenix Job Fair is happening on October 16, 2024, organized by Best Hire Career Fairs. With a reputation for hosting top-notch hiring events across the country, Best Hire connects job seekers with decision-making hiring managers from leading companies in the Phoenix area. Attendees will have the chance to meet employers face-to-face and explore exciting career opportunities. The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, 10220 N. Metro Parkway East, Phoenix, AZ 85051, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, and the event is free to attend. Learn more here.

7. S.A.F.E. Management is now hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services team members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. S.A.F.E. Management specializes in guest services, security, and event management for sporting events, concerts, and other large gatherings. This role offers a flexible schedule, competitive pay, and the opportunity to work at exciting events like Arizona Cardinals games, concerts, and more. Responsibilities include ushering, ticket-taking, access control, and security screening. Applicants should be able to stand for long periods, work in various weather conditions, and be available for nights, weekends, and holidays. Pay ranges from $15.05 to $18.80 per hour, and an Arizona Guard Card is required for security positions. Get all the info here.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.