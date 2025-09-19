NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/21)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. WillScot, the industry leader in turnkey space solutions, serves over 100,000 customers across construction, education, retail, and healthcare. An employee-voted Great Place to Work® three years in a row, is actively hiring for Divisional Territory Sales Managers, Sales Representatives, Customer Success Specialists, and more. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. With a culture rooted in core values, WillScot empowers employees to achieve their full potential in an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Ready to join a company that values its employees? Click here for more information. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor

2. Ensempra Inc. in Phoenix, AZ is now hiring part-time home cleaners, offering $18–$24 an hour with opportunities for advancement. This role requires approximately 16–30 hours per week, with a fuel stipend provided. House cleaners will be responsible for maintaining private homes by performing tasks such as sweeping, dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and ensuring an organized environment. No prior experience is required, though it is preferred. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, able to stand and walk for long periods, pass a background and drug screening, and be willing to travel as needed. Ensempra offers benefits including health, dental, vision, retirement plans, and supports equal employment opportunity for all applicants. This position provides a chance to join a supportive team, develop new skills, and grow within the hospitality industry. Learn more here.

3. The Van Buren in Phoenix, operated by Live Nation Entertainment, is hiring servers, bartenders, and live event staff for the upcoming season. This part-time role offers the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, energetic live music environment while being part of one of the world’s leading entertainment companies. Team members will be responsible for providing excellent guest service, taking and delivering orders, maintaining cleanliness and safety standards, and ensuring responsible alcohol service. Applicants should have strong customer service skills, experience with POS systems, and knowledge of cocktail service, with three years of related experience preferred. The position requires late-night availability, a flexible schedule, and the ability to stand for long periods and lift up to 25 pounds. Benefits include a flexible schedule, adoption assistance, and the chance to be part of a workplace that values diversity, music, and career growth. Learn more here.

4. Looking for a career in law enforcement? The Gilbert Police Department is now hiring recruit and lateral police officers! GPD is seeking dedicated individuals ready to serve their community, grow professionally, and make a real difference. With rewarding opportunities and a supportive team environment, this is your chance to be part of something bigger. Apply now here.

5. Transdev is now hiring in Phoenix, AZ, offering opportunities to grow a career with one of North America’s leading transportation providers. With more than 32,000 transit professionals, Transdev delivers expertise across transit, rail, and on-demand transportation, driving innovation while making travel safer, more sustainable, and efficient. As the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transportation in the region, the company is committed to supporting career growth at every stage. Current openings include bus drivers, diesel technicians, tire handlers, electronic technicians, senior operations supervisors, and more. Learn more here.

6. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

7. AERA Hospitality, Inc. is dedicated to hiring individuals who bring talent, enthusiasm, and a passion for service to the food and beverage industry, with the goal of welcoming them into a supportive team environment and offering opportunities for growth and career advancement. The Catering Supervisor plays a key role in delivering exceptional service by organizing, setting up, and executing catering services at specified locations. This includes coordinating with the catering sales team, ensuring food and beverage setups are professional and complete, and promptly cleaning up after events. Responsibilities may also include food prep assistance, dishwashing, inventory stocking, and maintaining a clean and professional work environment. Candidates should have up to one year of related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. AERA Hospitality offers competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Get more info here.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

