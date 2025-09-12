NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/14)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Career Connectors and Best Companies AZ are teaming up to host the 4th annual Arizona’s Fastest Growing Industries Virtual Hiring Event on Thursday, September 18, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. (AZ time). This free event will feature an industry leader panel and provide job seekers with direct access to recruiters from 17 top employers across healthcare, finance and business, advanced manufacturing, and trades. Hundreds of on-site, remote, and hybrid opportunities will be available. Participating companies include Dignity Health, Valleywise Health, Terros Health, Arizona Autism United, Air2O, Amkor Technologies, Freeport-McMoRan, Benchmark, Spirit Electronics, Achieve, Northern Trust, Desert Financial Credit Union, OneAZ Credit Union, WillScot, Esler, Canyon State Electric, and Modigent. Register here. Best Companies AZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Skanska, a global construction and development firm with a major office in Phoenix, is partnering with Valors Veterans Community AZ to host the second annual Veterans Career Fair on Friday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts. Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the fair will connect Veterans and active-duty service members with nearly 20 construction industry employers, including Progressive Roofing, Green Tanner Industrial, and K2 Electric. Attendees will have one-on-one access to hiring teams, mentorship, and opportunities in fields such as construction management, carpentry, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and roofing. With a national shortage of skilled tradespeople, the event offers a direct path into in-demand careers. Since 2018, Valors Veterans Community AZ has connected more than 350 Veterans with employers and helped over 150 pursue higher education, making this fair a strong resource for transitioning into meaningful civilian careers. Learn more here.

4. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

5. AERA Hospitality, Inc. is dedicated to hiring individuals who bring talent, enthusiasm, and a passion for service to the food and beverage industry, with the goal of welcoming them into a supportive team environment and offering opportunities for growth and career advancement. The Catering Supervisor plays a key role in delivering exceptional service by organizing, setting up, and executing catering services at specified locations. This includes coordinating with the catering sales team, ensuring food and beverage setups are professional and complete, and promptly cleaning up after events. Responsibilities may also include food prep assistance, dishwashing, inventory stocking, and maintaining a clean and professional work environment. Candidates should have up to one year of related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. AERA Hospitality offers competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Get more info here.

6. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

7. Abrazo West Campus is hosting a Friends-themed hiring event on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at 13677 W. McDowell Rd. in Goodyear, AZ. This event offers nurses and allied health professionals the chance to explore career opportunities in a supportive, community-focused environment. Abrazo West is hiring across multiple departments, with flexible shifts, comprehensive benefits, and sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000 for eligible full-time positions, plus night shift differentials up to $5 per hour. Candidates will also have access to career development opportunities, education assistance, and certification differentials. Onsite interviews will be conducted, and walk-ins are encouraged—attendees are invited to bring a resume and even bring a friend. Available roles include Registered Nurses, Clinical Support, Allied Health, and Food Services positions. This is a unique chance to join a team where every role helps make a difference. Learn more here.

8. Transdev is now hiring in Phoenix, AZ, offering opportunities to grow a career with one of North America’s leading transportation providers. With more than 32,000 transit professionals, Transdev delivers expertise across transit, rail, and on-demand transportation, driving innovation while making travel safer, more sustainable, and efficient. As the largest private-sector operator of multiple modes of transportation in the region, the company is committed to supporting career growth at every stage. Current openings include bus drivers, diesel technicians, tire handlers, electronic technicians, senior operations supervisors, and more. Learn more here.

