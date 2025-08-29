NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (8/31)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Rising Youth Theatre is inviting young people ages 16–22 to apply for a unique opportunity as a Journeying Artistic Collaborator. This role offers 10 hours per week at $18 per hour and is designed for those interested in exploring theatre, teaching, art in social justice, and more. Participants will receive training and mentorship in areas such as project management, producing, program design, organizational administration, and leadership. The position requires availability most Tuesday afternoons and evenings, with flexibility for additional teaching hours throughout the year, making it an ideal role for youth eager to grow their skills while making a meaningful impact. Learn more here.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. Looking for a career in law enforcement? The Gilbert Police Department is now hiring recruit and lateral police officers! GPD is seeking dedicated individuals ready to serve their community, grow professionally, and make a real difference. With rewarding opportunities and a supportive team environment, this is your chance to be part of something bigger. Apply now here.

4. ARIZONA@WORK, in partnership with Maricopa County Human Services and the City of Tempe, is hosting a major hiring event on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Tempe EnVision Center, located at 1310 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in a variety of industries, including call centers, customer service, construction, education, financial services, food service, government, healthcare, hospitality, and transportation and logistics. Employers will be ready to interview and connect with candidates on the spot, making this a prime opportunity for anyone looking to start or advance their career. Learn more here.

5. Abrazo West Campus is hosting a Friends-themed hiring event on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at 13677 W. McDowell Rd. in Goodyear, AZ. This event offers nurses and allied health professionals the chance to explore career opportunities in a supportive, community-focused environment. Abrazo West is hiring across multiple departments, with flexible shifts, comprehensive benefits, and sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000 for eligible full-time positions, plus night shift differentials up to $5 per hour. Candidates will also have access to career development opportunities, education assistance, and certification differentials. Onsite interviews will be conducted, and walk-ins are encouraged—attendees are invited to bring a resume and even bring a friend. Available roles include Registered Nurses, Clinical Support, Allied Health, and Food Services positions. This is a unique chance to join a team where every role helps make a difference. Learn more here.

6. The Department of Homeland Security will host a Virtual Career Expo on September 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, offering job seekers the chance to explore a wide range of federal career opportunities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection recruiters will be available to connect with candidates interested in federal law enforcement roles, from entry-level applicants to those with prior law enforcement or military experience. In addition, the event will highlight mission support positions in areas such as intelligence, criminal investigation, international trade, procurement, facilities management, forensics, engineering, and business administration. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with recruiters, explore virtual booths, and attend live presentations covering CBP’s mission, employee experiences, federal benefits, and the hiring process. With competitive salaries ranging from $49,276 to $150,000 annually, plus comprehensive benefits, this event provides a valuable opportunity to learn how to make a meaningful impact on the community and the country. Register here.

7. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

8. AERA Hospitality, Inc. is dedicated to hiring individuals who bring talent, enthusiasm, and a passion for service to the food and beverage industry, with the goal of welcoming them into a supportive team environment and offering opportunities for growth and career advancement. The Catering Supervisor plays a key role in delivering exceptional service by organizing, setting up, and executing catering services at specified locations. This includes coordinating with the catering sales team, ensuring food and beverage setups are professional and complete, and promptly cleaning up after events. Responsibilities may also include food prep assistance, dishwashing, inventory stocking, and maintaining a clean and professional work environment. Candidates should have up to one year of related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. AERA Hospitality offers competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Get more info here.