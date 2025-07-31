NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (8/3)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Arizona Autism United (AZA United), a proud Arizona & USA Today Top Workplace, is recognized across the Valley for delivering compassionate, life-changing care to individuals with autism. Every day, AZA United supports over 1,500 families through a wide range of services in homes, schools, and clinics. As a growing organization, we’re hiring for roles including Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), ABA Behavior Technicians, Care Providers for Developmental Disabilities, Clinical Parent Trainers, Family Support Specialists, and more! To see if this might be the right opportunity for you, check out the 5 signs that you're a fit for AZA and learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Build your future with a company powering progress worldwide. Freeport-McMoRan, a Fortune 200 leader in metals, is hiring for roles in health & safety, engineering, IT and operations/maintenance. Benefits include health and wellness programs, paid time off, education assistance, and a best-in-class 401(k) program. With roots dating back to 1834, Freeport operates major mining sites across Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. Now hiring in Phoenix, Morenci, Claypool and Bagdad. Apply now here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. S.A.F.E. Management is now hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services Team Members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Ideal for those seeking flexible hours and a high-energy atmosphere, this opportunity is perfect for individuals who enjoy live sports, concerts, and large-scale events. As the primary event staff provider for State Farm Stadium and the Arizona Cardinals, S.A.F.E. offers team members the chance to work premier events like Cardinals games, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, NCAA Final Four, Monster Jam, major concerts, and more. Learn more here.

4. AERA Hospitality, Inc. is dedicated to hiring individuals who bring talent, enthusiasm, and a passion for service to the food and beverage industry, with the goal of welcoming them into a supportive team environment and offering opportunities for growth and career advancement. The Catering Supervisor plays a key role in delivering exceptional service by organizing, setting up, and executing catering services at specified locations. This includes coordinating with the catering sales team, ensuring food and beverage setups are professional and complete, and promptly cleaning up after events. Responsibilities may also include food prep assistance, dishwashing, inventory stocking, and maintaining a clean and professional work environment. Candidates should have up to one year of related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. AERA Hospitality offers competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Get more info here.

5. At Great Wolf Lodge, the Food Outlet Supervisor plays a key leadership role in creating memorable experiences for guests by supporting daily food and beverage operations throughout the lodge. Responsible for supervising food outlet staff, this role ensures smooth day-to-day execution of restaurant functions including POS transactions, expediting, re-stocking, and maintaining cleanliness and safety standards. The supervisor provides ongoing coaching and support to team members, oversees scheduling, inventory, payroll, and assists with recruiting and performance management. With strong customer service and conflict resolution skills, the Food Outlet Supervisor helps drive both guest satisfaction and team engagement, while ensuring operational excellence and compliance with health and safety regulations. This position requires flexibility, leadership experience in food service, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, family-focused resort environment. Learn more here.

6. Lifetouch, part of the Shutterfly family of brands, is now hiring Seasonal School Photographers—no experience needed! This fun, creative role is perfect for outgoing individuals with a background in customer service, retail, or food service who are ready to capture unforgettable school moments. New hires receive paid training and earn $18.50 per hour, including paid drive time using their own vehicle. The position offers a flexible weekday schedule (mostly Monday–Friday, early mornings) and a lively work environment interacting with students of all ages. Photographers will guide students through poses, ensure high-quality portraits, and deliver excellent customer service. Candidates must be 18+, have a high school diploma or GED, a reliable insured vehicle, and be able to lift up to 40 lbs. As part of a company that values creativity, diversity, and inclusion, team members also enjoy opportunities for incentives and future roles. Lifetouch is hiring immediately, apply now here to help create lasting memories for families and schools.

7. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, August 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

