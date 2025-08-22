NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (8/24)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Mayo Clinic in Arizona is hosting an onsite hiring event on Thursday, September 11, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., focused on night shift and seasonal float pool positions across its inpatient areas. Attendees will have the chance to meet with hiring managers, learn about the hospital’s expansion and growth, and discover why it is ranked the No. 1 place to work in Arizona. Space is limited, but all applications will be reviewed. Learn more here. Mayo Clinic is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Donor Network of Arizona, a Top Company to Work for in Arizona, has been partnering with healthcare organizations since 1986 to support donor families and facilitate life-saving transplants. They are seeking positive, compassionate individuals to explore a variety of career opportunities across the state, with sign-on bonuses of $5k and $10k available for select openings. Applicants are encouraged to apply today and be part of work that truly makes a difference. Click here to learn more. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Transdev, the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transportation in North America, is now hiring in Phoenix, AZ. With more than 32,000 transit professionals nationwide, the company is leading the way in creating transportation solutions that are safer, more sustainable, efficient, and innovative. Current openings include bus drivers, diesel technicians, tire handlers, electronic technicians, senior operations supervisors, and more. Transdev is committed to supporting career growth and invites applicants to join their team and be part of shaping the future of transportation. Learn more here.

4. AERA Hospitality, Inc. is dedicated to hiring individuals who bring talent, enthusiasm, and a passion for service to the food and beverage industry, with the goal of welcoming them into a supportive team environment and offering opportunities for growth and career advancement. The Catering Supervisor plays a key role in delivering exceptional service by organizing, setting up, and executing catering services at specified locations. This includes coordinating with the catering sales team, ensuring food and beverage setups are professional and complete, and promptly cleaning up after events. Responsibilities may also include food prep assistance, dishwashing, inventory stocking, and maintaining a clean and professional work environment. Candidates should have up to one year of related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. AERA Hospitality offers competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Get more info here.

5. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

6. ARIZONA@WORK, in partnership with Maricopa County Human Services and the City of Tempe, is hosting a major hiring event on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Tempe EnVision Center, located at 1310 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in a variety of industries, including call centers, customer service, construction, education, financial services, food service, government, healthcare, hospitality, and transportation and logistics. Employers will be ready to interview and connect with candidates on the spot, making this a prime opportunity for anyone looking to start or advance their career. Learn more here.

7. Looking for a career in law enforcement? The Gilbert Police Department is now hiring recruit and lateral police officers! GPD is seeking dedicated individuals ready to serve their community, grow professionally, and make a real difference. With rewarding opportunities and a supportive team environment, this is your chance to be part of something bigger. Apply now here.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

