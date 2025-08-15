NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (8/17)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. WillScot, the industry leader in turnkey space solutions, serves over 100,000 customers across construction, education, retail, and healthcare. An employee-voted Great Place to Work®, is actively hiring for roles in sales, accounting, technology, management/operations, customer service, drivers and skilled labor. The company is headquartered in Phoenix with a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. With a culture rooted in core values, WillScot empowers employees to achieve their full potential in an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Ready to join a company that values its employees? Click here for more information. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor

2. Sparrow, the newest concept from Valley-based Sky Restaurant Concepts, is hosting a job fair on August 19 and 20 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at its Peoria location at 8156 W Happy Valley Rd, Suite A103. With around 70 positions available, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the leadership team, including the Director of Operations, Training and Experience Manager, and Executive Chef Schuyler Estes, to explore roles in both the front and back of house. This two-day hiring event is aimed at individuals who want to be part of a team that values refinement and warmth in every guest interaction, recognizing hospitality as both an art and a craft. Opening in early fall, Sparrow will feature an American Eclectic menu that celebrates a vibrant mix of cultures, flavors, and styles, reflecting the richness of modern American cuisine. Learn more here.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

4. Looking for a career in law enforcement? The Gilbert Police Department is now hiring recruit and lateral police officers! GPD is seeking dedicated individuals ready to serve their community, grow professionally, and make a real difference. With rewarding opportunities and a supportive team environment, this is your chance to be part of something bigger. Apply now here.

5. ARIZONA@WORK, in partnership with Maricopa County Human Services and the City of Tempe, is hosting a major hiring event on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Tempe EnVision Center, located at 1310 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in a variety of industries, including call centers, customer service, construction, education, financial services, food service, government, healthcare, hospitality, and transportation and logistics. Employers will be ready to interview and connect with candidates on the spot, making this a prime opportunity for anyone looking to start or advance their career. Learn more here.

6. S.A.F.E. Management is now hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services Team Members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Ideal for those seeking flexible hours and a high-energy atmosphere, this opportunity is perfect for individuals who enjoy live sports, concerts, and large-scale events. As the primary event staff provider for State Farm Stadium and the Arizona Cardinals, S.A.F.E. offers team members the chance to work premier events like Cardinals games, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, NCAA Final Four, Monster Jam, major concerts, and more. Learn more here.

7. AERA Hospitality, Inc. is dedicated to hiring individuals who bring talent, enthusiasm, and a passion for service to the food and beverage industry, with the goal of welcoming them into a supportive team environment and offering opportunities for growth and career advancement. The Catering Supervisor plays a key role in delivering exceptional service by organizing, setting up, and executing catering services at specified locations. This includes coordinating with the catering sales team, ensuring food and beverage setups are professional and complete, and promptly cleaning up after events. Responsibilities may also include food prep assistance, dishwashing, inventory stocking, and maintaining a clean and professional work environment. Candidates should have up to one year of related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. AERA Hospitality offers competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Get more info here.

8. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

