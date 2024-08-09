NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (8/11)

Kick off August with a new career! If you're ready for higher paychecks and better opportunities, here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Ever wanted to be part of the magic behind the Arizona State Fair? Now's your chance! They're hiring dedicated and passionate individuals to join their team and help create an unforgettable experience for all. Learn more here.

3. Rising Youth Theatre is on the lookout for passionate creatives to join their team! They're hiring Journeying Artistic Collaborators, core staff members who’ve previously shined as Ensemble Members, Collaborators, or Apprentices with Rising Youth Theatre. This role offers the chance to dive back into the vibrant world of youth theatre, working 10-20 hours a week. If you're aged 18-24 and eager to continue your journey with Rising Youth Theatre, this is your moment to shine! Click here to learn more.

4. The Phoenix Job Fair on August 14, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North is an excellent opportunity for career advancement. Set in a vibrant and accessible location, this event is perfect for both newcomers and seasoned professionals looking for new horizons. From 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, attendees can engage with top employers across diverse fields such as tech, healthcare, finance, and education. Highlights include networking with industry leaders, on-the-spot interviews, career development sessions, and employer panels. Job seekers can drop off resumes for later review if they cannot stay for the entire event. With free admission and a convenient venue, this job fair offers a unique chance to expand professional networks and directly interact with hiring managers. Mark your calendars and join for a day of impactful networking and career opportunities. Learn more here.

5. Looking for a career with growth and national advancement? Safeway/Albertsons is hiring for various positions from pharmacy to customer service and online shoppers. With over 2,200 stores across the U.S. and well-known banners like Safeway, Albertsons, and Vons, they offer plenty of opportunities. Join their 290,000 associates who are passionate about great service and innovation. Learn more by clicking here.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey filled with moments, whether in your day-to-day or during your game. These moments can be experienced anywhere, shaping your actions, emotions, and attire. When these moments arrive, they want you to Arrive Comfortably. Antigua is currently seeking candidates for various positions, including Continuous Improvement Coordinator ($29.50 – $32.25) and Operations Lead I & II ($23.00 - $27.25) across all shifts. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their job applications in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc., located at 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. Applicants can visit the Employee Entrance at the back of the building and complete an application Monday – Friday between 9:00 am - 2:00 pm to meet with the Antigua recruiter. For further inquiries or details, applicants can click here.

8. Jobseekers, don't miss this opportunity! On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, from 10am to 12pm, ARIZONA@WORK is hosting a second chance hiring event with multiple employers. Participating employers include Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Aramark, Maricopa County Human Resources, AT&T, Home Care Powered by AUAF, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Alhambra Elementary School District. The event will be held at 4635 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040. For more details, call (602) 657-0946 or click here.

