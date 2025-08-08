NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (8/10)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 19 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. AT&T is hiring for hundreds of hybrid Customer Service Representative positions at its Mesa call center. A hiring event will be held Thursday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1355 W. University Dr., Mesa, AZ 85201. The full-time hybrid roles include working on-site 3–4 days a week and remotely 1–2 days a week. Positions offer competitive pay and benefits such as medical, dental, and vision coverage, a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, paid parental leave, employee discounts, and more. Interested candidates can learn more here.

4. AERA Hospitality, Inc. is dedicated to hiring individuals who bring talent, enthusiasm, and a passion for service to the food and beverage industry, with the goal of welcoming them into a supportive team environment and offering opportunities for growth and career advancement. The Catering Supervisor plays a key role in delivering exceptional service by organizing, setting up, and executing catering services at specified locations. This includes coordinating with the catering sales team, ensuring food and beverage setups are professional and complete, and promptly cleaning up after events. Responsibilities may also include food prep assistance, dishwashing, inventory stocking, and maintaining a clean and professional work environment. Candidates should have up to one year of related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays. AERA Hospitality offers competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Get more info here.

5. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. Lifetouch, part of the Shutterfly family of brands, is now hiring Seasonal School Photographers—no experience needed! This fun, creative role is perfect for outgoing individuals with a background in customer service, retail, or food service who are ready to capture unforgettable school moments. New hires receive paid training and earn $18.50 per hour, including paid drive time using their own vehicle. The position offers a flexible weekday schedule (mostly Monday–Friday, early mornings) and a lively work environment interacting with students of all ages. Photographers will guide students through poses, ensure high-quality portraits, and deliver excellent customer service. Candidates must be 18+, have a high school diploma or GED, a reliable insured vehicle, and be able to lift up to 40 lbs. As part of a company that values creativity, diversity, and inclusion, team members also enjoy opportunities for incentives and future roles. Lifetouch is hiring immediately, apply now here to help create lasting memories for families and schools.

8. Looking for a career in law enforcement? The Gilbert Police Department is now hiring recruit and lateral police officers! GPD is seeking dedicated individuals ready to serve their community, grow professionally, and make a real difference. With rewarding opportunities and a supportive team environment, this is your chance to be part of something bigger. Apply now here.