NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (7/28)

1. Jobseekers, don't miss this opportunity! On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, from 10am to 12pm, ARIZONA@WORK is hosting a second chance hiring event with multiple employers. Participating employers include Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Aramark, Maricopa County Human Resources, AT&T, Home Care Powered by AUAF, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Alhambra Elementary School District. The event will be held at 4635 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040. For more details, call (602) 657-0946 or click here.

2. The Phoenix Job Fair on August 14, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North is an excellent opportunity for career advancement. Set in a vibrant and accessible location, this event is perfect for both newcomers and seasoned professionals looking for new horizons. From 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, attendees can engage with top employers across diverse fields such as tech, healthcare, finance, and education. Highlights include networking with industry leaders, on-the-spot interviews, career development sessions, and employer panels. Job seekers can drop off resumes for later review if they cannot stay for the entire event. With free admission and a convenient venue, this job fair offers a unique chance to expand professional networks and directly interact with hiring managers. Mark your calendars and join for a day of impactful networking and career opportunities. Learn more here.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, August 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

4. Looking for a career with growth and national advancement? Safeway/Albertsons is hiring for various positions from pharmacy to customer service and online shoppers. With over 2,200 stores across the U.S. and well-known banners like Safeway, Albertsons, and Vons, they offer plenty of opportunities. Join their 290,000 associates who are passionate about great service and innovation. Learn more by clicking here.

5. The State of Arizona has various job openings in cities across the Valley and state. Many positions are in social work and human services through the Department of Economic Security, while others are in administrative support and customer service. See full-time openings here.

6. La Frontera Arizona, the state’s largest nonprofit community behavioral healthcare organization, has launched a statewide hiring campaign to provide greater access to critical services for residents. As lawmakers and community members advocate for increased capacity and affordable access to quality behavioral healthcare services, La Frontera Arizona seeks job candidates across the state to fill more than 150 positions across 30 partner facilities, including La Frontera Center (Pima County), EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center (Maricopa and Pinal Counties), Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services (SEABHS- Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties), and La Paloma Family Services (Pima County). Salary and hourly opportunities are available for specialists already certified, recent graduates seeking experience in their field, operations and administrative staff, as well as behavioral health students seeking training and certification. Learn more here.

7. Chick-fil-A is looking to fill positions at its Riverview and University/Mill locations, according to Indeed. Font counter and kitchen team members are needed for both full- and part-time positions. Some positions are also three days a week with four days off. Employees get free food, benefits and other perks! Not interested in working at those locations? They’re hiring at restaurants around the Valley! Apply online here.

8. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey filled with moments, whether in your day-to-day or during your game. These moments can be experienced anywhere, shaping your actions, emotions, and attire. When these moments arrive, they want you to Arrive Comfortably. Antigua is currently seeking candidates for various positions, including Continuous Improvement Coordinator ($29.50 – $32.25) and Operations Lead I & II ($23.00 - $27.25) across all shifts. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their job applications in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc., located at 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. Applicants can visit the Employee Entrance at the back of the building and complete an application Monday – Friday between 9:00 am - 2:00 pm to meet with the Antigua recruiter. For further inquiries or details, applicants can click here.

