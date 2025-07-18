NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (7/20)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Are you a driven, people-focused professional looking for a career where you can grow, earn, and make a real impact? Visit Achieve onsite at the Sales and Mortgage Job Fair- July 22, 2025, 4-7 pm in Tempe. Achieve has exciting opportunities in High Volume Sales that can take your career to the next level! The opportunities include Mortgage Loan Officer, Inside Sales Representative- Debt Consultant and Loan Consultant. All of the roles offer an hourly base with uncapped earning potential (OTE: $75,0000- $150,000+). Must have 2+ years of sales experience in a high volume phone based environment. With over 2,500 employees in mostly hybrid roles, we’re strategically growing our sales teams to better serve our members every day. Come and learn why Achieve has been voted by its employees as a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work 14 years in a row. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m., ARIZONA@WORK will host a Second Chance Hiring Event at the Mesa Parole Office, located at 460 N. Mesa Dr., 1st Floor, Mesa, AZ 85201. This event offers opportunities with multiple employers committed to providing second chances, including Arizona State University, SMART Customer Solutions, Community Bridges, Staff Zone, STAR Centers, Community Medical Services, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry, and the Laborers Training School. Job openings range from senior software engineers to electricians, peer support specialists, construction laborers, customer service reps, and more. For more information, attendees can reference job order numbers or click for additional details. For questions, call 480-851-2764 or click here.

3. Lifetouch, part of the Shutterfly family of brands, is now hiring Seasonal School Photographers—no experience needed! This fun, creative role is perfect for outgoing individuals with a background in customer service, retail, or food service who are ready to capture unforgettable school moments. New hires receive paid training and earn $18.50 per hour, including paid drive time using their own vehicle. The position offers a flexible weekday schedule (mostly Monday–Friday, early mornings) and a lively work environment interacting with students of all ages. Photographers will guide students through poses, ensure high-quality portraits, and deliver excellent customer service. Candidates must be 18+, have a high school diploma or GED, a reliable insured vehicle, and be able to lift up to 40 lbs. As part of a company that values creativity, diversity, and inclusion, team members also enjoy opportunities for incentives and future roles. Lifetouch is hiring immediately, apply now here to help create lasting memories for families and schools.

4. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, August 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

5. S.A.F.E. Management is now hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services Team Members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Ideal for those seeking flexible hours and a high-energy atmosphere, this opportunity is perfect for individuals who enjoy live sports, concerts, and large-scale events. As the primary event staff provider for State Farm Stadium and the Arizona Cardinals, S.A.F.E. offers team members the chance to work premier events like Cardinals games, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, NCAA Final Four, Monster Jam, major concerts, and more. Learn more here.

6. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

8. The City of Phoenix invites individuals to join a dedicated team committed to building a vibrant, thriving community. With a strong focus on employee well-being, the city offers a comprehensive benefits package, including robust pension and retirement plans designed to support long-term financial security. Those interested in making a meaningful impact while growing their careers are encouraged to explore current job opportunities with the City of Phoenix by viewing active postings here.

