NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (7/14)

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. It takes a strong team of dedicated professionals to deliver the world-class, future-focused education for which Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) is known, and the district is looking to add to that team at a Job Fair set for 3 – 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at the district’s Mohave District Annex, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Rd., Scottsdale. At the event, the district will interview qualified candidates for key positions including Math, Science, Spanish, and Gifted teachers; Special Education teachers, paraeducators, and instructional support; Nutrition Services; School crossing guards and noon aides; Bus drivers and mechanics; School custodians and grounds staff; Social workers; Before- and after-school childcare providers; and HR Specialists, Senior Payroll Coordinators, and other school and district administrative support roles. Competitive pay and a great benefits package are offered. Learn more here.

3. Abrazo Central Campus is holding a nurse hiring event on Tuesday, July 16, from Noon to 2 p.m. at the community hospital located at 2000 W. Bethany Home Rd. in Phoenix. Nursing positions are available in several departments throughout the hospital, including intensive care, emergency, cardiac, medical-surgical, OR, recovery room, and more. New grad nurses are welcome to apply. Candidates should bring their resumes and be prepared to interview with hiring leaders for a potential on-the-spot job offer. Abrazo offers competitive pay and benefits, with sign-on bonuses available for qualifying positions. Learn more by clicking here.

4. La Frontera Arizona, the state’s largest nonprofit community behavioral healthcare organization, has launched a statewide hiring campaign to provide greater access to critical services for residents. As lawmakers and community members advocate for increased capacity and affordable access to quality behavioral healthcare services, La Frontera Arizona seeks job candidates across the state to fill more than 150 positions across 30 partner facilities, including La Frontera Center (Pima County), EMPACT-Suicide Prevention Center (Maricopa and Pinal Counties), Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services (SEABHS- Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties), and La Paloma Family Services (Pima County). Salary and hourly opportunities are available for specialists already certified, recent graduates seeking experience in their field, operations and administrative staff, as well as behavioral health students seeking training and certification. Learn more here.

5. Securitas is hosting security officer job fairs throughout the month of July. Attend a job fair on July 18 or 25 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the SCIS office (3800 N. Central Ave, Ste. 800, Phoenix). You can apply online ahead of time and get same-day interviews and job offers. Securitas offers starting pay of more than $19 per hour, incentives, weekly pay, flexible schedules, training, employee discounts, health coverage, and more.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, August 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey filled with moments, whether in your day-to-day or during your game. These moments can be experienced anywhere, shaping your actions, emotions, and attire. When these moments arrive, they want you to Arrive Comfortably. Antigua is currently seeking candidates for various positions, including Continuous Improvement Coordinator ($29.50 – $32.25) and Operations Lead I & II ($23.00 - $27.25) across all shifts. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their job applications in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc., located at 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. Applicants can visit the Employee Entrance at the back of the building and complete an application Monday – Friday between 9:00 am - 2:00 pm to meet with the Antigua recruiter. For further inquiries or details, applicants can click here.

8. Arizona@Work is hosting a Glendale Hiring Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4425 W Olive Ave, 2nd Floor Conference Room, Glendale, AZ 85302. The event will feature multiple employers, including Touchstone Health Services, St. Mary's Food Bank, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Rauch, Kelly Services, Desert Compass LLC, Per Scholas, AT&T, Aramark, Community Bridges, Home Care Powered By AUAF, Peckham Inc., Alhambra Elementary School District, AZ Dept. of Public Safety, Fred Loya Insurance, and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Learn more by clicking here.

