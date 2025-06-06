NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/8)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Looking for a great organization to support your career in autism services or services for families living with autism? Join Arizona Autism United, an Arizona Top Workplace winner, known around the valley as a community-based organization that provides compassionate and life-changing care for individuals with autism. They understand that it takes great people to provide great therapy, as well as a wonderful work environment for our teammates. That’s why they prioritize staff support, professional development, career growth, and having lots of fun. AZA United is a growing organization and they are hiring for the following roles: Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), Occupational Therapist (OT), Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA), Behavior Technicians, Care Provider for Developmental Disabilities, Clinical Parent Trainer and more! To see if this might be the right opportunity for you, check out the 5 signs that you're a fit for AZA and learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Looking for a career in law enforcement? The Gilbert Police Department is now hiring recruit and lateral police officers! GPD is seeking dedicated individuals ready to serve their community, grow professionally, and make a real difference. With rewarding opportunities and a supportive team environment, this is your chance to be part of something bigger. Apply now here.

4. MIND 24-7 is actively hiring for multiple full-time positions at its Phoenix and Mesa clinics, offering opportunities across all shifts—day, swing, and night. As a fast-growing leader in behavioral health care, MIND 24-7 provides immediate, around-the-clock mental health support through walk-in services like Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and outpatient therapy. The organization is seeking passionate professionals, such as LPNs, RNs, licensed therapists, case managers, BHTs, and more, to join a collaborative and mission-driven team. With competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, 401K with company match, paid time off, and professional development opportunities, MIND 24-7 is the perfect place for those who want to make a meaningful impact in the community while growing their careers. Learn more here.

5. On Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 1–3 p.m., ARIZONA@WORK City of Phoenix is hosting a hiring event at 3406 N. 51st Avenue. Employers like Ability 360, First Student, and Home Care will be on-site and ready to meet candidates. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume and dress to impress!

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts, and team members are regularly recognized through awards and appreciation events. Click here to learn more.

8. Looking for a fast-paced job that keeps you moving and makes a difference in your community? Albertsons is hiring Warehouse Order Selectors to help keep grocery store shelves stocked and families fed. This full-time position puts you right at the heart of the action, using a voice-controlled system and electric pallet jack to select, palletize, and prepare grocery, frozen, and perishable products for shipment. Ideal candidates are physically active, detail-oriented, and thrive in a team setting. With competitive pay ($20.62–$29.45/hr), flexible shifts, great benefits, and a strong company culture, it’s more than a job—it’s a career with purpose. Apply today and join one of the largest grocery retailers in the U.S. at their Tolleson Distribution Center! Learn more here.

