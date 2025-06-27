NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/29)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 19 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m., ARIZONA@WORK will host a Second Chance Hiring Event at the Mesa Parole Office, located at 460 N. Mesa Dr., 1st Floor, Mesa, AZ 85201. This event offers opportunities with multiple employers committed to providing second chances, including Arizona State University, SMART Customer Solutions, Community Bridges, Staff Zone, STAR Centers, Community Medical Services, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry, and the Laborers Training School. Job openings range from senior software engineers to electricians, peer support specialists, construction laborers, customer service reps, and more. For more information, attendees can reference job order numbers or click for additional details. For questions, call 480-851-2764 or click here.

4. Plaza Healthcare, a CMS-rated 5-star skilled nursing facility in South Scottsdale, is hosting a Registered Nurse Hiring Event on July 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event offers RNs the opportunity to meet leadership, explore job openings, and participate in on-the-spot interviews. Plaza specializes in high-acuity post-acute care and prides itself on a collaborative, respectful, and supportive work environment. Learn more here.

5. S.A.F.E. Management is now hiring part-time Event Security and Guest Services Team Members at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Ideal for those seeking flexible hours and a high-energy atmosphere, this opportunity is perfect for individuals who enjoy live sports, concerts, and large-scale events. As the primary event staff provider for State Farm Stadium and the Arizona Cardinals, S.A.F.E. offers team members the chance to work premier events like Cardinals games, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, NCAA Final Four, Monster Jam, major concerts, and more. Learn more here.

6. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts. Click here to learn more.

7. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.

8. The City of Phoenix invites individuals to join a dedicated team committed to building a vibrant, thriving community. With a strong focus on employee well-being, the city offers a comprehensive benefits package, including robust pension and retirement plans designed to support long-term financial security. Those interested in making a meaningful impact while growing their careers are encouraged to explore current job opportunities with the City of Phoenix by viewing active postings here.

