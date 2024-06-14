NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/16)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. For those seeking a career that truly touches lives, HonorHealth is hiring. They are offering sign-on bonuses ranging from $1,500 to $20,000 for roles such as Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping, and Food Services. HonorHealth provides excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, tuition assistance up to $5,250, and the chance to work with amazing colleagues. Learn more here. HonorHealth is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. Stafftacular offers exciting opportunities for event staff with hourly rates ranging from $25 to $30. With over 50,000 staff across 300 US Metro areas, Stafftacular is a premier full-service event staffing and logistics agency. Event staff roles involve a variety of client projects, including guerrilla street team samplings, pop-up experiences, and trade shows. Candidates should be approachable, professional, and willing to work shifts ranging from 4 to 11 hours. Compensation is paid weekly, with event dates and times varying from single-day events to projects lasting up to two weeks. Team Leads start at $30/hr, while Event Staff and Brand Ambassadors begin at $25/hr. Learn more here.

4. Are you ready to steer your career towards success? ProDrivers, the leading truck driver services company in the United States, specializes in connecting CDL drivers with local, regional, and OTR truck driving opportunities nationwide. Currently, ProDrivers is actively hiring Class A Teams Truck Drivers who can enjoy a homecoming every week, earning an impressive $2100 per week with no touch freight. Operating top-notch 2022 Automatic International Sleeper-Dedicated tractors along a dedicated route from Denver, Colorado, to Ottawa, Illinois, drivers can anticipate a rewarding journey with a mileage pay of .76/mile, stop pay of $25/stop, and a weekly average pay of $2100 per driver. Join ProDrivers and accelerate your career on the road to success, with an annual average earning potential exceeding $100K per driver. Learn more here.

5. Join in shaping the future of Phoenix! The City of Phoenix is currently recruiting for a diverse range of positions that can not only propel your career but also contribute to the betterment of your community. With over 14,000 dedicated employees spread across 41 departments, there are ample opportunities for career development and progression within the City of Phoenix. Whether you're a seasoned professional or embarking on your career journey, working in public service is inherently rewarding. Join them and play a vital role in constructing the Phoenix of tomorrow! Learn more here.

6. Looking for a part-time job where you can make your own schedule? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, exciting atmosphere and enjoy sporting events and concerts? S.A.F.E. Management is currently hiring part-time Event Security & Guest Services Team Members to work at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. At S.A.F.E. Management, you'll enjoy working sporting events, concerts, and other events. Their aim is to be friendly & considerate, have enthusiasm for a job well done, maintain integrity in all interactions, provide quality work & outstanding service, and strive for being the best. Learn more about the job here.

7. Kroger and Fry's Food Stores are hiring for a variety of positions in grocery, deli, and pharmacy departments across the Valley. They offer competitive pay and excellent growth opportunities. Learn more here.

8. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey filled with moments, whether in your day-to-day or during your game. These moments can be experienced anywhere, shaping your actions, emotions, and attire. When these moments arrive, they want you to Arrive Comfortably. Antigua is currently seeking candidates for various positions, including Continuous Improvement Coordinator ($29.50 – $32.25) and Operations Lead I & II ($23.00 - $27.25) across all shifts. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their job applications in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc., located at 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. Applicants can visit the Employee Entrance at the back of the building and complete an application Monday – Friday between 9:00 am - 2:00 pm to meet with the Antigua recruiter. For further inquiries or details, applicants can click here.