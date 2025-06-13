NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/15)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Are you looking to work for a Fortune 200 company that creates brighter outcomes for our community and the world? Freeport-McMoRan is hiring for positions in health and safety, engineering, IT, and operations/maintenance roles. They offer comprehensive benefits, including health and wellness programs, paid time off, and education assistance, to support employee well-being and work/life balance. With a history going back to 1834, Freeport is headquartered in Phoenix and its North America operations include seven open-pit copper mines in Arizona and New Mexico, and two molybdenum mines in Colorado. Now hiring for positions in Phoenix, Morenci, Claypool and Bagdad. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts, and team members are regularly recognized through awards and appreciation events. Click here to learn more.

3. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.

4. Looking for a fast-paced job that keeps you moving and makes a difference in your community? Albertsons is hiring Warehouse Order Selectors to help keep grocery store shelves stocked and families fed. This full-time position puts you right at the heart of the action, using a voice-controlled system and electric pallet jack to select, palletize, and prepare grocery, frozen, and perishable products for shipment. Ideal candidates are physically active, detail-oriented, and thrive in a team setting. With competitive pay ($20.62–$29.45/hr), flexible shifts, great benefits, and a strong company culture, it’s more than a job—it’s a career with purpose. Apply today and join one of the largest grocery retailers in the U.S. at their Tolleson Distribution Center! Learn more here.

5. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.

6. Looking for a career in law enforcement? The Gilbert Police Department is now hiring recruit and lateral police officers! GPD is seeking dedicated individuals ready to serve their community, grow professionally, and make a real difference. With rewarding opportunities and a supportive team environment, this is your chance to be part of something bigger. Apply now here.

7. MIND 24-7 is actively hiring for multiple full-time positions at its Phoenix and Mesa clinics, offering opportunities across all shifts—day, swing, and night. As a fast-growing leader in behavioral health care, MIND 24-7 provides immediate, around-the-clock mental health support through walk-in services like Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and outpatient therapy. The organization is seeking passionate professionals, such as LPNs, RNs, licensed therapists, case managers, BHTs, and more, to join a collaborative and mission-driven team. With competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, 401K with company match, paid time off, and professional development opportunities, MIND 24-7 is the perfect place for those who want to make a meaningful impact in the community while growing their careers. Learn more here.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.