NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/1)

1. KUBRA is a fast-growing technology company that delivers cutting-edge customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities in North America. Their portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and AI solutions for our customers. KUBRA is seeking candidates who value collaboration, continuous learning, and innovation. Ideal candidates enjoy working onsite or in a hybrid model, thrive in team environments while also excelling independently, and demonstrate curiosity by dedicating time to advancing their skills and knowledge. As a Great Place to Work®-certified company in the U.S., KUBRA offers exceptional benefits, competitive pay, education reimbursement, and ample time off. KUBRA is now hiring for Software Engineers with Java, Springboot and AWS experience and a Visual Designer! Explore more about Kubra's award-winning culture and opportunities here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Job seekers in the Valley won’t want to miss the upcoming Phoenix Career Fair on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Holiday Inn & Suites Phoenix Airport North. Hosted by Diversity Career Group, this live, in-person event offers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with local and nationally recognized employers hiring for a wide range of positions, from sales and customer service to project management, healthcare, logistics, and more. Open to all job seekers and experience levels, the fair promises two hours of networking, interviews, and new career possibilities. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance to receive a confirmation email. Learn more here.

3. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts, and team members are regularly recognized through awards and appreciation events. Click here to learn more.

4. Ensempra, Inc. is looking for friendly, reliable individuals with a passion for service to join their housekeeping team! As a House Cleaner, you'll help create clean, welcoming environments for families by performing tasks like sweeping, dusting, vacuuming, and organizing private homes. No prior experience is required, just a great attitude and willingness to learn. The position offers 16–30 hours per week, a fuel stipend, and the opportunity to grow with a company that values its team like family. With benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans, this is a great chance to build a meaningful career in the hospitality industry. Apply here.

5. Live Nation is offering a backstage pass to the live music industry-literally! They’re now hiring Production Runners to support the talent and crew behind the scenes of world-class concerts. This exciting role includes running errands for artists and production teams, helping set up backstage, and keeping the show running smoothly. If you’re resourceful, reliable, and ready to hustle in a fast-paced, high-energy environment, this is your chance to step into the spotlight. A reliable car, a flexible schedule, and a love for live music are a must. Bonus: perks include free concert tickets and bragging rights that you’re part of the showbiz magic! Learn more here.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

7. MIND 24-7 is actively hiring for multiple full-time positions at its Phoenix and Mesa clinics, offering opportunities across all shifts—day, swing, and night. As a fast-growing leader in behavioral health care, MIND 24-7 provides immediate, around-the-clock mental health support through walk-in services like Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and outpatient therapy. The organization is seeking passionate professionals, such as LPNs, RNs, licensed therapists, case managers, BHTs, and more, to join a collaborative and mission-driven team. With competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, 401K with company match, paid time off, and professional development opportunities, MIND 24-7 is the perfect place for those who want to make a meaningful impact in the community while growing their careers. Learn more here.

8. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.