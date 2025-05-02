NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (5/4)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. WillScot, an employee-voted Great Place to Work® and leader in modular space solutions, is hosting a Sales Hiring Event on Thursday, May 8 from 12–5 PM at 6400 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale — the site of their brand-new headquarters opening in early 4th Quarter! Whether you're a recent grad or ready for a career pivot, this is your chance to join a growing company that serves 100,000+ customers across industries like construction, healthcare, retail, and education. No sales experience? No problem. They're hiring entry level Sales Representatives and provide full training to set you up for success. Join them on May 8 to meet hiring managers, interview on the spot, and experience WillScot’s inclusive, values-driven culture that empowers employees to grow and thrive. Register here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Looking for a fast-paced job that keeps you moving and makes a difference in your community? Albertsons is hiring Warehouse Order Selectors to help keep grocery store shelves stocked and families fed. This full-time position puts you right at the heart of the action, using a voice-controlled system and electric pallet jack to select, palletize, and prepare grocery, frozen, and perishable products for shipment. Ideal candidates are physically active, detail-oriented, and thrive in a team setting. With competitive pay ($20.62–$29.45/hr), flexible shifts, great benefits, and a strong company culture, it’s more than a job—it’s a career with purpose. Apply today and join one of the largest grocery retailers in the U.S. at their Tolleson Distribution Center! Learn more here.

3. Ensempra, Inc. is looking for friendly, reliable individuals with a passion for service to join their housekeeping team! As a House Cleaner, you'll help create clean, welcoming environments for families by performing tasks like sweeping, dusting, vacuuming, and organizing private homes. No prior experience is required—just a great attitude and willingness to learn. The position offers 16–30 hours per week, a fuel stipend, and the opportunity to grow with a company that values its team like family. With benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans, this is a great chance to build a meaningful career in the hospitality industry. Apply here.

4. Live Nation is offering a backstage pass to the live music industry—literally! They’re now hiring Production Runners to support the talent and crew behind the scenes of world-class concerts. This exciting role includes running errands for artists and production teams, helping set up backstage, and keeping the show running smoothly. If you’re resourceful, reliable, and ready to hustle in a fast-paced, high-energy environment, this is your chance to step into the spotlight. A reliable car, a flexible schedule, and a love for live music are a must. Bonus: perks include free concert tickets and bragging rights that you’re part of the showbiz magic! Learn more here.

5. Great Wolf Lodge is gearing up for a busy summer and is hiring for a variety of exciting positions, including Attractions Attendants, Food & Beverage Attendants, and Hosts/Hostesses. Whether it's helping guests conquer the ropes course, serving up snacks at the pizza shop, or giving families a warm welcome at mealtime, each role plays a key part in delivering unforgettable experiences. With flexible scheduling, competitive pay starting at $15.25–$16/hour, and incredible perks like discounted vacations, career growth opportunities, and health benefits, it's a great place to start or grow your hospitality career. If you're 16 or older, enthusiastic, and ready to join a team that values fun, service, and inclusion—Great Wolf Lodge wants to hear from you! Click here for more!

6. Levy is now hiring Concessions Cooks to join the team at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, for the MLB season. This event-based role offers $18/hour plus tips and provides an exciting opportunity to work in a fast-paced, high-energy stadium environment. Concessions Cooks are responsible for preparing and cooking a variety of hot and cold foods, following recipes and portion standards, and maintaining strict food safety and sanitation protocols. Ideal candidates bring kitchen experience, strong multitasking skills, and the ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays. With great perks like early access to wages, health and wellness programs, and team member discounts, Levy offers more than just a job—it’s a chance to be part of unforgettable game day experiences. Click here and batter up!

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 6th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

8. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 29, 2025, offers job seekers a unique opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers from top companies in the area. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, this event is designed to match candidates with employers looking for specific skills and experience. With a strong track record of organizing successful hiring events nationwide, Best Hire Career Fairs provides a platform for job seekers to explore new opportunities and take their careers to the next level. Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, the event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with early arrival recommended. Attendees can bypass the frustrations of online applications and instead engage in face-to-face interviews with decision-makers. Admission is free for job seekers, while employers interested in participating can contact Best Hire Career Fairs at (888) 899-8802 for registration details.

