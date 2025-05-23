NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (5/25)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Join Plexus Worldwide, a leader in health and wellness headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ! For over 17 years, Plexus has been dedicated to promoting hope, health, and happiness through scientifically-backed nutritional products. As a six-time Best Places to Work awardee in the Direct Selling industry, Plexus Worldwide prides itself on its robust organizational culture and commitment to community support and philanthropy. Plexus offers career opportunities in marketing, product development, customer support, technology, and more. With a supportive workplace culture, Plexus empowers employees to inspire positive health transformations. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. Ensempra, Inc. is looking for friendly, reliable individuals with a passion for service to join their housekeeping team! As a House Cleaner, you'll help create clean, welcoming environments for families by performing tasks like sweeping, dusting, vacuuming, and organizing private homes. No prior experience is required, just a great attitude and willingness to learn. The position offers 16–30 hours per week, a fuel stipend, and the opportunity to grow with a company that values its team like family. With benefits including health, dental, vision, and retirement plans, this is a great chance to build a meaningful career in the hospitality industry. Apply here.

4. Job seekers in the Valley won’t want to miss the upcoming Phoenix Career Fair on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Holiday Inn & Suites Phoenix Airport North. Hosted by Diversity Career Group, this live, in-person event offers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with local and nationally recognized employers hiring for a wide range of positions, from sales and customer service to project management, healthcare, logistics, and more. Open to all job seekers and experience levels, the fair promises two hours of networking, interviews, and new career possibilities. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance to receive a confirmation email. Learn more here.

5. MIND 24-7 is actively hiring for multiple full-time positions at its Phoenix and Mesa clinics, offering opportunities across all shifts—day, swing, and night. As a fast-growing leader in behavioral health care, MIND 24-7 provides immediate, around-the-clock mental health support through walk-in services like Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and outpatient therapy. The organization is seeking passionate professionals, such as LPNs, RNs, licensed therapists, case managers, BHTs, and more, to join a collaborative and mission-driven team. With competitive benefits including health, dental, vision, 401K with company match, paid time off, and professional development opportunities, MIND 24-7 is the perfect place for those who want to make a meaningful impact in the community while growing their careers. Learn more here.

6. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.

7. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts, and team members are regularly recognized through awards and appreciation events. Click here to learn more.

8. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 29, 2025, offers job seekers a unique opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers from top companies in the area. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, this event is designed to match candidates with employers looking for specific skills and experience. With a strong track record of organizing successful hiring events nationwide, Best Hire Career Fairs provides a platform for job seekers to explore new opportunities and take their careers to the next level. Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, the event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with early arrival recommended. Attendees can bypass the frustrations of online applications and instead engage in face-to-face interviews with decision-makers. Admission is free for job seekers, while employers interested in participating can contact Best Hire Career Fairs at (888) 899-8802 for registration details.

