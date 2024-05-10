NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (5/12)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Join in shaping the future of Phoenix! The City of Phoenix is currently recruiting for a diverse range of positions that can not only propel your career but also contribute to the betterment of your community. With over 14,000 dedicated employees spread across 41 departments, there are ample opportunities for career development and progression within the City of Phoenix. Whether you're a seasoned professional or embarking on your career journey, working in public service is inherently rewarding. Join them and play a vital role in constructing the Phoenix of tomorrow! Learn more here.

3. Make plans to attend the Phoenix Career Fair & Job Fair! Mark your calendar for Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for this exclusive opportunity to meet face-to-face with decision-makers from renowned companies. Whether you're an entry-level candidate, recent college graduate, or seasoned professional in sales, IT, retail, or customer service, this event is for you. Explore career opportunities in various sectors such as tech, education, manufacturing, finance, and more. This unique event format allows you to make a lasting impression by engaging in sit-down interviews with multiple hiring managers—all in one convenient location. Job seekers attending our interview-style career fairs have a higher chance of quickly securing new positions compared to those applying online. Don't forget to bring at least 12 copies of your resume, and remember that professional attire is required. Don't miss this chance to take your career to new heights! Learn more here.

4. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey filled with moments, whether in your day-to-day or during your game. These moments can be experienced anywhere, shaping your actions, emotions, and attire. When these moments arrive, they want you to Arrive Comfortably. Antigua is currently seeking candidates for various positions, including Continuous Improvement Coordinator ($29.50 – $32.25) and Operations Lead I & II ($23.00 - $27.25) across all shifts. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their job applications in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc., located at 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. Applicants can visit the Employee Entrance at the back of the building and complete an application Monday – Friday between 9:00 am - 2:00 pm to meet with the Antigua recruiter. For further inquiries or details, applicants can click here.

5. Stafftacular offers exciting opportunities for event staff with hourly rates ranging from $25 to $30. With over 50,000 staff across 300 US Metro areas, Stafftacular is a premier full-service event staffing and logistics agency. Event staff roles involve a variety of client projects, including guerrilla street team samplings, pop-up experiences, and trade shows. Candidates should be approachable, professional, and willing to work shifts ranging from 4 to 11 hours. Compensation is paid weekly, with event dates and times varying from single-day events to projects lasting up to two weeks. Team Leads start at $30/hr, while Event Staff and Brand Ambassadors begin at $25/hr. Learn more here.

6. Get ready to jump-start your career! Arizona@Work is bringing a bounty of job opportunities to the West Phoenix Job Fair. Hosted on May 15, 2024, from 10 am to 12 pm, this event is your chance to connect with multiple employers eager to hire. Don't miss out—register today here. Employers like Wilson Electric, Comfort Keepers, Fry's Food, NurseCom, and many more will be present, offering a diverse range of positions. The event will be held at 3406 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031. Mark your calendar and get ready to seize your next opportunity!

7. Get ready to run with the pack! Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale is looking to fill various positions, including housekeeping, lifeguards, course attendants, entertainment ambassadors, and more. With competitive pay and flexible shifts, it's an opportunity not to be missed. Find out more here.

8. Join the Abrazo Health Hiring Event on May 29th in Goodyear! Abrazo West Campus has grown into a dynamic medical hub catering to the West Valley and beyond, offering a wide range of specialized services including Level 1 Trauma care, orthopedics, interventional cardiology, stroke and vascular care, women’s health, robotic-assisted surgery, spine surgery, and obstetrics, among others. They're actively seeking talented individuals for roles such as Registered Nurses in areas like Cardiac, Observation, Medical Surgical, Ortho-Trauma, Neuro, OR, CVOR, ICU Nights, Wound Care, Cath Lab, Charge Positions, Clinical Support, Nursing Assistant, Monitor Tech, Sterile Processing Tech, Allied Health, Certified Surgical Techs, Interventional Radiology Techs, Imaging Techs (CT, Radiology, Ultrasound), Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Cath Lab Techs, CVOR Techs, and Environmental Services (Housekeeping Tech, Housekeeping Floor Tech). Walk-ins are preferred, as they'll be conducting onsite interviews during the event! Refreshments will be served. Come learn more about the vibrant community at Abrazo Health! Click here for more.

