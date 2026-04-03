NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (4/5)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Build Your Future with Arizona’s Best Companies! Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth? BestCompaniesAZ is spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields including sales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, engineering, HR, healthcare, and more. These companies have been recognized as Top Workplaces, Great Places to Work, and Arizona’s Most Admired Companies—and they’re all committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders like Northern Trust, KUBRA, Donor Network, Freeport-McMoRan, Plexus Worldwide, Achieve, Raytheon, Air2o, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAA you’ll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whether you're a recent grad, changing careers, or looking to advance, now is the perfect time to explore opportunities with Arizona’s top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. The 27th Annual Phoenix Career Fair, hosted by Diversity Career Group, is set to take place on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. This free, in-person hiring event gives job seekers the opportunity to meet face-to-face and interview with a wide range of local and nationally recognized employers across industries such as sales, healthcare, customer service, technology, finance, and more. Open to candidates of all experience levels, the event features opportunities ranging from entry-level roles to management positions, with many employers offering competitive benefits packages and career advancement potential. Attendees are encouraged to come prepared to interview on the spot and connect directly with hiring managers for immediate opportunities. Leaarn more here.

3. Grand Canyon University is hosting an in-person faculty hiring event on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its Phoenix campus, located at 2600 W. Camelback Rd (Building 71). This event offers qualified candidates the opportunity to meet directly with faculty and recruiters, explore a wide range of teaching roles, and potentially participate in on-site interviews with same-day offers for eligible applicants. Opportunities are available across multiple colleges, including business, education, nursing, engineering, and more, with positions ranging from adjunct and online teaching to full-time faculty roles. Candidates must hold a master’s degree and are encouraged to attend to learn more about career growth, academic opportunities, and the benefits of joining GCU’s expanding educational community. Get the details here.

4. STIIIZY is now hiring Distribution Associates in Phoenix for full-time, on-site roles supporting its fast-paced warehouse operations. In this position, team members are responsible for fulfilling and preparing orders for delivery, including picking and packing products, performing quality checks, maintaining inventory accuracy, and ensuring all items are handled and packaged safely. The role requires strong attention to detail, time management, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team, with responsibilities that may include operating equipment and maintaining a clean, organized workspace. Candidates must be at least 21 years old, possess a high school diploma or equivalent, and be comfortable with physically active work such as lifting up to 50 pounds and standing for extended periods. Ideal applicants are motivated, coachable, and able to thrive in a dynamic environment, with prior warehouse or manufacturing experience preferred. The position offers paid training, competitive compensation, and a comprehensive benefits package, along with opportunities for cross-training and growth within the organization. Here is all the info.

5. Buc-ee's is hosting a mass hiring event from May 5 through May 7, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena, with hiring activities taking place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will focus on filling a variety of full-time positions, including roles in cashiering, deli and food service, grocery, gift merchandise, and janitorial and maintenance. Candidates selected by invitation will have the opportunity to interview for roles that offer weekly pay, comprehensive benefits such as medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) with company match, as well as generous paid time off. This large-scale hiring effort also highlights opportunities for long-term career growth and advancement within the company. Apply in advance here.

6. Sunly Home is now hiring Retail Appointment Setters for both full-time and part-time roles at its Tempe location, with a strong emphasis on in-person hiring. Interested candidates are invited to attend an in-person interview on March 26, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1102 W. Southern Ave., where they can meet the team and learn more about the opportunity. This customer-facing role takes place inside a busy retail environment and involves greeting customers, starting friendly conversations, sharing basic information about solar and roofing solutions, and scheduling in-home consultations. The position offers paid training, flexible scheduling, and clear pathways for advancement into higher-level roles. Ideal candidates are outgoing, reliable, and comfortable engaging with the public, with customer service or sales experience considered a plus. Get more info here.

7. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 28, 2026, hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, offering job seekers a valuable opportunity to connect directly with top hiring companies from across the region. This free, in-person event brings together employers from a wide range of industries—including healthcare, technology, finance, retail, and more—allowing candidates to meet face-to-face with hiring managers, make strong first impressions, and potentially interview on the spot. Open to individuals at all career stages, the event is designed for those looking to start fresh or advance their careers, with attendees encouraged to arrive early, come prepared, and take full advantage of the networking and immediate hiring opportunities available. Here is all the info.

8. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.