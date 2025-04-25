NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (4/27)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. WillScot, an employee-voted Great Place to Work® and leader in modular space solutions, is hosting a Sales Hiring Event on Thursday, May 8 from 12–5 PM at 6400 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale — the site of our brand-new headquarters opening in early 4th Quarter! Whether you're a recent grad or ready for a career pivot, this is your chance to join a growing company that serves 100,000+ customers across industries like construction, healthcare, retail, and education. No sales experience? No problem. We're hiring entry level Sales Representatives and provide full training to set you up for success. Join us on May 8 to meet hiring managers, interview on the spot, and experience WillScot’s inclusive, values-driven culture that empowers employees to grow and thrive. Register here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. DISH Network is hosting a two-day hiring event for Sales and Retention Representative roles on April 29 from 2–6 PM and April 30 from 10 AM–2 PM, offering same-day job offers for qualified candidates. The event includes office tours, the chance to meet top-performing agents, and on-the-spot interviews. No prior experience is required, as DISH provides paid, full-time training. The position offers a non-negotiable base pay of $17.75 per hour plus uncapped commission, with first-year earnings expected to reach $68,000. Employees receive a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401(k) with company match, life insurance, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and exclusive discounts on DISH services. The role is 100% inbound sales with no cold calling and offers opportunities for advancement, recognition programs, and continued education. Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED, and the ability to work full-time on-site with a flexible schedule. More details here.

3. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 29, 2025, offers job seekers a unique opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers from top companies in the area. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, this event is designed to match candidates with employers looking for specific skills and experience. With a strong track record of organizing successful hiring events nationwide, Best Hire Career Fairs provides a platform for job seekers to explore new opportunities and take their careers to the next level. Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, the event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with early arrival recommended. Attendees can bypass the frustrations of online applications and instead engage in face-to-face interviews with decision-makers. Admission is free for job seekers, while employers interested in participating can contact Best Hire Career Fairs at (888) 899-8802 for registration details.

4. Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market year-round. Sailing from Honolulu to iconic destinations like Maui and Kauai, this unique opportunity combines a career at sea with breathtaking views. Positions available include Assistant Cook, Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Stateroom Attendant, and more. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. work authorization, and meet U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential requirements, including a clear background, passing a physical exam, and being at least 18 years old. Compensation starts at $3,000–$3,730 per month, with overtime, gratuities (if eligible), and benefits like paid training, housing, meals, and transportation. Learn more about the Pride of America and join an upcoming virtual job fair by visiting this link. Make 2025 your year for a new adventure at sea!

5. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 6th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

6. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.

7. The City of Phoenix invites individuals to join a dedicated team committed to building a vibrant, thriving community. With a strong focus on employee well-being, the city offers a comprehensive benefits package, including robust pension and retirement plans designed to support long-term financial security. Those interested in making a meaningful impact while growing their careers are encouraged to explore current job opportunities with the City of Phoenix by viewing active postings here.

8. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts, and team members are regularly recognized through awards and appreciation events. Click here to learn more.

