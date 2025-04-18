NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (4/20)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a great organization to support your career in autism services or services for families living with autism? Join Arizona Autism United, an Arizona Top Workplace winner, known around the valley as a community-based organization that provides compassionate and life-changing care for individuals with autism. They understand that it takes great people to provide great therapy, as well as a wonderful work environment for our teammates. That’s why they prioritize staff support, professional development, career growth, and having lots of fun. AZA United is a growing organization and they are hiring for the following roles: Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), Occupational Therapist (OT), Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA), Behavior Technicians, Behavior Coach, Benefits Administrator, Care Provider for Developmental Disabilities, Clinical Parent Trainer and more! To see if this might be the right opportunity for you, check out the 5 signs that you're a fit for Team AZA and learn more.

2. Jobertising.com is teaming up with some of Glendale’s top employers to host the West Valley Job Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa. Taking place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will feature hundreds of job openings from a wide range of industries. Job seekers are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and dress professionally, as many companies will be conducting interviews on the spot. Attendance is free, and featured employers include Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, Adventure ABA, Catalytic Health Partners, Glendale Elementary School District, the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Grand Canyon University, Phoenix Welding Supply, ARAMARK, Arizona DES Vets, Renaissance Hotels, and many more. Learn more here.

3. Nordstrom is hosting a hiring event on Friday, April 25, 2025, at its Fashion Square location in Scottsdale (7055 East Camelback Road) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates can drop in at any time during the event—no appointment necessary—for on-the-spot interviews and potential same-day job offers. The retailer is currently hiring for Sales and Support roles in departments such as Accessories, Active, Lingerie, Men’s and Women’s Apparel, Shoes, and Kids. Applicants are welcome to bring a resume and should plan for about an hour for the interview process. Nordstrom offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, a 20% employee discount, paid time away, opportunities for advancement, and access to Employee Assistance Program resources. Learn more here.

4. Talking Stick Resort is currently hiring for a wide range of positions, offering exciting opportunities for individuals eager to build a rewarding career in hospitality and gaming. Known for its dynamic and fast-paced environment, the resort welcomes friendly, enthusiastic candidates who are ready to be part of a team that helps make Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort premier destinations. Employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and life insurance, paid time off for both full-time and part-time staff, discounted meals at on-site employee dining rooms, educational reimbursement programs, company-provided uniforms, skills training, career development opportunities, and a competitive 401(k) plan with company match. Positions are available across all three shifts, and team members are regularly recognized through awards and appreciation events. Click here to learn more.

5.DISH Network is hosting a two-day hiring event for Sales and Retention Representative roles on April 29 from 2–6 PM and April 30 from 10 AM–2 PM, offering same-day job offers for qualified candidates. The event includes office tours, the chance to meet top-performing agents, and on-the-spot interviews. No prior experience is required, as DISH provides paid, full-time training. The position offers a non-negotiable base pay of $17.75 per hour plus uncapped commission, with first-year earnings expected to reach $68,000. Employees receive a competitive benefits package including medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401(k) with company match, life insurance, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and exclusive discounts on DISH services. The role is 100% inbound sales with no cold calling and offers opportunities for advancement, recognition programs, and continued education. Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED, and the ability to work full-time on-site with a flexible schedule. More details here.

6. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 29, 2025, offers job seekers a unique opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers from top companies in the area. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, this event is designed to match candidates with employers looking for specific skills and experience. With a strong track record of organizing successful hiring events nationwide, Best Hire Career Fairs provides a platform for job seekers to explore new opportunities and take their careers to the next level. Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, the event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with early arrival recommended. Attendees can bypass the frustrations of online applications and instead engage in face-to-face interviews with decision-makers. Admission is free for job seekers, while employers interested in participating can contact Best Hire Career Fairs at (888) 899-8802 for registration details.

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 6th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

8. The Phoenix Job Fair & Career Fair offers job seekers the opportunity to meet and interview in person with local and nationally recognized employers. Hosted by Diversity Career Group, this live event will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the North Phoenix Doubletree by Hilton, located at 10220 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ. A wide range of industries will be represented, including sales, administration, customer service, healthcare, finance, logistics, and more. Employers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for various positions, with many offering competitive benefits such as salaries, bonuses, medical coverage, and career advancement opportunities. Attendance is free for job seekers, and all candidates are welcome. Learn more here.

