NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (4/13)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Are you looking to work for a Fortune 200 company that creates brighter outcomes for our community and the world? Freeport-McMoRan is hiring for positions in health and safety, engineering, IT, and operations/maintenance roles. They offer comprehensive benefits, including health and wellness programs, paid time off, and education assistance, to support employee well-being and work/life balance. With a history going back to 1834, Freeport is headquartered in Phoenix and its North America operations include seven open-pit copper mines in Arizona and New Mexico, and two molybdenum mines in Colorado. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. The Phoenix Job Fair & Career Fair offers job seekers the opportunity to meet and interview in person with local and nationally recognized employers. Hosted by Diversity Career Group, this live event will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the North Phoenix Doubletree by Hilton, located at 10220 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ. A wide range of industries will be represented, including sales, administration, customer service, healthcare, finance, logistics, and more. Employers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for various positions, with many offering competitive benefits such as salaries, bonuses, medical coverage, and career advancement opportunities. Attendance is free for job seekers, and all candidates are welcome. Learn more here.

4. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 6th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

5. The City of Phoenix invites individuals to join a dedicated team committed to building a vibrant, thriving community. With a strong focus on employee well-being, the city offers a comprehensive benefits package, including robust pension and retirement plans designed to support long-term financial security. Those interested in making a meaningful impact while growing their careers are encouraged to explore current job opportunities with the City of Phoenix by viewing active postings here.

6. Gila River Resorts & Casinos is hiring! With multiple resorts across the Valley, they are looking to fill dozens of positions in a variety of roles. Opportunities range from barbacks and cooks to security officers and slot technicians, offering something for job seekers with diverse skills and experience levels. Whether you're passionate about hospitality, security, or gaming technology, Gila River Resorts & Casinos provides a dynamic work environment with growth potential. Explore open positions and apply today here.

7. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.

8. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 29, 2025, offers job seekers a unique opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers from top companies in the area. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, this event is designed to match candidates with employers looking for specific skills and experience. With a strong track record of organizing successful hiring events nationwide, Best Hire Career Fairs provides a platform for job seekers to explore new opportunities and take their careers to the next level. Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, the event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with early arrival recommended. Attendees can bypass the frustrations of online applications and instead engage in face-to-face interviews with decision-makers. Admission is free for job seekers, while employers interested in participating can contact Best Hire Career Fairs at (888) 899-8802 for registration details.

