NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (4/12)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Washington Elementary School District is hosting a job fair on Saturday, April 13 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Arroyo School (4525 W. Cholla St., Glendale). The district is looking for elementary and middle school teachers, special education instructors, and more. Employees can get student loan forgiveness, professional development, health benefits, retirement plans, and more. For more information, call 602-347-2622 or email Teach@wesdschools.org. To apply online today, click here.

3. Tidy Casa is looking to hire home cleaning providers who earn an average of $30-40 per hour or more, plus tips! They’re offering hiring bonuses, you can choose who you work with, work part-time or full-time, and choose your own schedule! You can apply online and must have access to the internet, a mobile phone, and vehicle.

4. Get behind the wheel and steer your own future — literally! Scottsdale Unified School District is hosting a “Test Drive & Hire” event on April 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held at Pima Elementary School (8330 E. Osborn Rd., Scottsdale). The district is looking for bus drivers, mechanics, and bus aides for the 2024-2025 school year. “No appointment is necessary and those who stop by will be able to fill out an application, do a preliminary interview and take a turn behind the wheel of an SUSD school bus,” the district says. All you need to start is a valid Arizona driver's license and a safe driving record. Drivers can get at least $20 per hour, plus overtime opportunities, as well as health benefits, and school breaks off work. For more information, call 480-484-8554 or email Transportation@susd.org.

5. The Jobing.com Greater Phoenix Job Fair is holding an event with employers from multiple different industries on April 27. The event will be at Scottsdale Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the employers looking to hire include American Express, Friendship Village, Hensley Beverage Co., Microchip Technologies, Scottsdale Police Department, Social Security Administration, Terros Health, Valleywise Health, and more. Some attendees may even get job offers on the spot! You can register online and upload resumes to boost your chances here.

6. A&M Corson’s Aqua Value is hiring pool cleaning technicians around the Valley. No experience? No problem! The company provides a vehicle and training, and pays up to $19 per hour plus 401K, health benefits, paid time off, and employee discounts. You’ll work an eight-hour shift on weekdays. Apply here.

7. North Italia, an Italian restaurant, is hiring servers, busses, hosts and hostesses, bartenders and more at various locations in Phoenix, Gilbert, and Tucson. The Gilbert location is a brand-new restaurant! Employees get flexible scheduling, paid time off, health benefits, training, discounted meals, and growth opportunities. Apply here.

8. Looking for a part-time position? IQVIA is hiring on-call field service technicians right now! “You will be responsible for troubleshooting, repairing, and updating medical devices inside of hospitals, pharmacies and other clinical settings. The current product line being supported is an automated medication dispensing system,” the company says. Applicants need prior experience as a technician, be able to troubleshoot various systems, and have strong communication skills. Learn more and apply online here. The base pay is around $30 per hour.

