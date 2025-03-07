NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/9)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2025 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 19 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles. Apply for entry level analyst roles to gain operations experience within their Asset Servicing business unit or associate roles within their Wealth Management offices where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up to open its second Arizona location in Glendale and is looking to hire up to 250 team members. The entertainment hotspot is hosting a job fair from March 10 through April 5 at its new location, 6263 N. 99th Avenue, with positions starting at $16 for non-tipped roles and $11.70 for tipped roles. Applicants must be at least 18 and are encouraged to apply in advance here. The new 98,000-square-foot facility, set to open on April 29, will feature high-speed Superkarts, an arcade, racing simulators, VR experiences, laser tag, bowling, and more. Full-time employees receive benefits like health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k) plans, while part-time team members get discounted games and attractions for their families.

4. CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa in Carefree, Arizona, is looking for passionate wellness professionals to join its team. Nestled in the stunning Sonoran Desert, the award-winning resort is seeking yoga instructors, fitness trainers, and mindfulness coaches to help inspire guests on their wellness journeys. Team members enjoy perks like complimentary access to wellness programming, special discounts, a nourishing team member café, and a 401K with matching. Applications are open until March 15, 2025. More details can be found here.

5. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.

6. Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market year-round. Sailing from Honolulu to iconic destinations like Maui and Kauai, this unique opportunity combines a career at sea with breathtaking views. Positions available include Assistant Cook, Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Stateroom Attendant, and more. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. work authorization, and meet U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential requirements, including a clear background, passing a physical exam, and being at least 18 years old. Compensation starts at $3,000–$3,730 per month, with overtime, gratuities (if eligible), and benefits like paid training, housing, meals, and transportation. Learn more about the Pride of America and join an upcoming virtual job fair by visiting this link. Make 2025 your year for a new adventure at sea!

7. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.

8. Abrazo Health Network is hosting the Casino Royale Campus Hiring Event on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Arizona. This in-person job fair offers a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals to explore exciting career opportunities, with competitive pay and sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000 for select positions. Open roles include RNs in various specialties, clinical coordinators, surgical techs, respiratory therapists, dieticians, pharmacy techs, and more. Hiring leaders will be conducting interviews on-site, with potential for immediate job offers. Additionally, the Conifer Health team will be present to recruit patient care support staff. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to wendy.fitzpatrick@tenethealth.com.