NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/8)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Achieve is hiring Loan Consultants ready to start in March and April. If you have 3+ years recent inside sales experience and the drive to succeed, this is a chance to grow your career with a company that truly invests in its people. You’ll be part of a diverse, team-oriented culture offering uncapped income potential, excellent benefits, warm leads, and a strong training program designed to set you up for success. These hybrid roles offer on-target earnings of $85,000 to $130,000+ annually, combining base pay with uncapped commissions and incentives. With more than 20 years in the finance industry, Achieve is an award-winning organization, consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for over 15 years. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Deer Valley Plumbing & Air Conditioning is now hiring a full-time HVAC Service Manager in Phoenix, offering a salary range of $86,266 to $93,539 per year for an experienced leader with at least five years of HVAC management or supervisory experience. The locally owned, family-operated company has served more than 50,000 Valley families over the past 35 years and is seeking a strong leader to oversee daily operations within its HVAC Service Department. The role includes managing and mentoring service technicians, driving departmental efficiency and profitability, establishing and tracking key performance metrics, coordinating with dispatch and customer service teams, and leading training and performance reviews to maintain high-quality service standards. Candidates should have a strong technical background in residential HVAC systems, EPA certification, a valid driver’s license, and a passion for developing team members and fostering a positive, accountable work culture. The position also offers benefits including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401(k) with matching, paid time off and holidays, a company vehicle and phone, uniforms, and ongoing leadership and technical training. Get all the details here.

4. Zipps Sports Grill and Goldies Sports Cafe are now hiring Line Cooks at their Chandler location, offering both full-time and part-time positions with hourly pay ranging from $15.50 to $24.00. Family owned and operated for more than 25 years, Zipps Sports Grill prides itself on a fast-paced, team-oriented kitchen environment with flexible scheduling and steady, year-round hours. Line cooks are eligible to participate in the Tip Share Program, earning an additional $3 to $5 per hour based on performance. Employees also receive dining discounts and scheduling flexibility to accommodate a variety of availability needs. Interested candidates can apply online or visit any Zipps location Monday through Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to complete an application in person.

5. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

6. Challenge Entertainment is now hiring part-time Event Hosts to lead live trivia and game nights at weekly venues in Mesa and surrounding areas, offering a fun opportunity to earn supplemental income. This role is ideal for outgoing individuals with strong stage presence who enjoy entertaining a crowd, with events typically held Monday through Thursday evenings between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and lasting two to three hours per night. Hosts usually work one to three nights per week with flexible scheduling options. The position pays $25 to $35 per hour and is well suited for students, servers, bartenders, educators, performers, and professionals with backgrounds in communications, sales, marketing, or public speaking. Requirements include being 21 or older, having reliable transportation, a laptop, internet access, basic computer skills, and a fun, punctual, high-energy attitude. Responsibilities include public speaking, multitasking, using digital music applications, and keeping audiences engaged and entertained. Interested candidates must be willing to complete a short recorded video interview as part of the application process and understand that this is a side-gig, on-the-road role. Find more info here.

7. American Panel Solutions (AMPS), a Corning Company, is hiring and looking to add motivated talent to its growing team. As a leader in innovative glass and panel technologies, AMPS offers opportunities across production, quality control, engineering, and logistics, supporting industries that are shaping the future. Employees benefit from competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and clear paths for career growth within a safety-focused, supportive work environment. Whether candidates are experienced professionals or seeking a fresh start, American Panel Solutions provides the training, tools, and culture needed to build a rewarding career while creating products that make a real impact. Get all the details here.

8. Don't miss this St. Patrick’s Day–themed Forklift Job Fair offering competitive warehouse roles for experienced forklift operators in Buckeye and Goodyear. Positions pay between $19.50 and $20.50 per hour with multiple shifts available, and the event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on March 10, and 12 at 7230 N. Glen Harbor Blvd., Suite 100 in Glendale. Qualified candidates must have at least three months of forklift experience within the past year, be able to work safely and efficiently in a warehouse environment, and arrive with a resume and I-9 documents after completing an application in advance. Responsibilities include operating sit-down, stand-up, and reach forklifts; loading, unloading, moving, and stacking materials; using RF scanners to track inventory; and following all safety and company guidelines. The job fair features on-the-spot interviews and immediate-start opportunities. Get more info here.