NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/31)

1. At Antigua Apparel, they believe life is a journey filled with moments, whether in your day-to-day or during your game. These moments can be experienced anywhere, shaping your actions, emotions, and attire. When these moments arrive, they want you to Arrive Comfortably. Antigua is currently seeking candidates for various positions, including Continuous Improvement Coordinator ($29.50 – $32.25) and Operations Lead I & II ($23.00 - $27.25) across all shifts. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their job applications in person at Antigua Sportswear Inc., located at 16651 N 84th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85382. Applicants can visit the Employee Entrance at the back of the building and complete an application Monday – Friday between 9:00 am - 2:00 pm to meet with the Antigua recruiter. For further inquiries or details, applicants can call or text recruiter Sheila directly at (602) 397-7086. Learn more here.

2. Don't miss out on the opportunity to kick-start your career at the Greater Phoenix Job Fair on April 27th! This event brings together top employers from various industries, offering a wide range of job openings. Connect with hiring managers, explore exciting career prospects, and take the first step towards landing your dream job. Register here today to secure your spot and make your next career move a reality. With over 20 employers in attendance, including American Express, Microchip Technologies, and Scottsdale Police Department, this event is not to be missed. Be there on Thursday, April 27th, from 10 am to 2 pm at Scottsdale Stadium (7408 E Osborn Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251) and turn your career aspirations into achievements!

3. Make plans to attend the Phoenix Career Fair & Job Fair! Mark your calendar for Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for this exclusive opportunity to meet face-to-face with decision-makers from renowned companies. Whether you're an entry-level candidate, recent college graduate, or seasoned professional in sales, IT, retail, or customer service, this event is for you. Explore career opportunities in various sectors such as tech, education, manufacturing, finance, and more. This unique event format allows you to make a lasting impression by engaging in sit-down interviews with multiple hiring managers—all in one convenient location. Job seekers attending our interview-style career fairs have a higher chance of quickly securing new positions compared to those applying online. Don't forget to bring at least 12 copies of your resume, and remember that professional attire is required. Don't miss this chance to take your career to new heights! Learn more here.

4. Join in shaping the future of Phoenix! The City of Phoenix is currently recruiting for a diverse range of positions that can not only propel your career but also contribute to the betterment of your community. With over 14,000 dedicated employees spread across 41 departments, there are ample opportunities for career development and progression within the City of Phoenix. Whether you're a seasoned professional or embarking on your career journey, working in public service is inherently rewarding. Join them and play a vital role in constructing the Phoenix of tomorrow! Learn more here.

5. Benjamin Franklin Charter School (K-12) is hiring on a huge scale! BFCS (K-12) is hiring Teachers and Staff Members at their 4 Gilbert/Queen Creek campuses for the 2024-2025 School Year! BFCS teachers and staff are united in our common mission of educating the hearts and minds of their students in a wholesome environment. Learn more here.

6. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona. Now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here.

7. Looking for a part-time job where you can make your own schedule? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, exciting atmosphere and enjoy sporting events and concerts? S.A.F.E. Management is currently hiring part-time Event Security & Guest Services Team Members to work at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. At S.A.F.E. Management, you'll enjoy working sporting events, concerts, and other events. Their aim is to be friendly & considerate, have enthusiasm for a job well done, maintain integrity in all interactions, provide quality work & outstanding service, and strive for being the best. Learn more about the job here.

8. Ready to bag yourself a job that's a perfect fit? Fry's Food Stores is stocking up on talent and looking to fill all positions – from grocery gurus to cashiers, fuel fanatics to deli dynamos, and everything in between! Must be 16 or older to apply. Locations Valley wide including the brand-new store in Queen Creek. Get more info here.