NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/30)

1. Freeport-McMoRan, a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leader in the metals industry, with a focus on copper. The company has operations in the southwestern United States, South America, and Indonesia, and supplies responsibly produced copper to create brighter outcomes for our community and the world. Freeport has available positions in health and safety, engineering, IT, and operations/maintenance roles including electricians, mechanics, and welders. They offer comprehensive benefits, including health and wellness programs, paid time off, and education assistance, to support employee well-being and work/life balance. With a history going back to 1834, Freeport's North America operations include seven open-pit copper mines in Arizona and New Mexico, and two molybdenum mines in Colorado. The company is committed to creating a better future by producing essential metals that power modern life and drive economies. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. AT&T is looking to fill hundreds of hybrid Customer Service Representative positions at its Mesa call center and is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, April 3, from 10 AM to 2 PM at 1355 W. University Dr., Mesa, AZ. New hires can take advantage of a $1,000 sign-on bonus and enjoy a flexible hybrid schedule, working 3-4 days in the office and 1-2 days remotely each week. These full-time roles offer competitive pay and a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, and vision coverage, a 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, employee discounts, and more. Interested candidates can learn more here and apply today!

3. Education Action Alliance is seeking a strategic and passionate Development Manager to lead fundraising initiatives and secure financial resources in support of its mission to create safe, inclusive, and equitable K-12 education environments. This role will focus on cultivating donor relationships, expanding individual giving, managing grants, and driving fundraising campaigns to sustain and grow the organization's impact. The Development Manager will play a vital role in ensuring the success of key initiatives that support students and educators. Learn more about this opportunity here.

4. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 29, 2025, offers job seekers a unique opportunity to connect directly with hiring managers from top companies in the area. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, this event is designed to match candidates with employers looking for specific skills and experience. With a strong track record of organizing successful hiring events nationwide, Best Hire Career Fairs provides a platform for job seekers to explore new opportunities and take their careers to the next level. Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, the event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with early arrival recommended. Attendees can bypass the frustrations of online applications and instead engage in face-to-face interviews with decision-makers. Admission is free for job seekers, while employers interested in participating can contact Best Hire Career Fairs at (888) 899-8802 for registration details.

5. The Phoenix Job Fair & Career Fair offers job seekers the opportunity to meet and interview in person with local and nationally recognized employers. Hosted by Diversity Career Group, this live event will take place on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the North Phoenix Doubletree by Hilton, located at 10220 N Metro Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ. A wide range of industries will be represented, including sales, administration, customer service, healthcare, finance, logistics, and more. Employers will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for various positions, with many offering competitive benefits such as salaries, bonuses, medical coverage, and career advancement opportunities. Attendance is free for job seekers, and all candidates are welcome. Learn more here.

6. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up to open its second Arizona location in Glendale and is looking to hire up to 250 team members. The entertainment hotspot is hosting a job fair from March 10 through April 5 at its new location, 6263 N. 99th Avenue, with positions starting at $16 for non-tipped roles and $11.70 for tipped roles. Applicants must be at least 18 and are encouraged to apply in advance here. The new 98,000-square-foot facility, set to open on April 29, will feature high-speed Superkarts, an arcade, racing simulators, VR experiences, laser tag, bowling, and more. Full-time employees receive benefits like health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k) plans, while part-time team members get discounted games and attractions for their families.

7. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.

8. Arizona@Work is hosting a Sensory Friendly Job Fair on April 1, 2025, at Rio Salado College Southern in Tempe. This inclusive event is designed to provide a comfortable environment for job seekers with sensory sensitivities by spreading out employers across multiple rooms for quieter interactions. Attendees can meet with local and national employers, while an attendee workshop at 1 PM and 2 PM will offer job search tips. Employers can also attend a workshop at 12:30 PM to learn about hiring individuals with sensory sensitivities. Professional attire is recommended, and parents and job coaches are welcome. Registration is free at phxautism.org/events/jobfair.

