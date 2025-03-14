NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/16)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com and you may be featured!

1. KUBRA is a fast-growing technology company that delivers cutting-edge customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and communication companies in North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and AI solutions. KUBRA is seeking candidates who value collaboration, continuous learning, and innovation. Ideal candidates enjoy working onsite or in a hybrid model, thrive in team environments while also excelling independently, and demonstrate curiosity by dedicating their own time to advancing their skills and knowledge. As a Great Place to Work®-certified company in the U.S., KUBRA offers exceptional benefits, competitive pay, education reimbursement, and ample time off. KUBRA is now hiring in Engineering, DevOps, Business Intelligence, Product Management and a variety of engineering roles at the Tempe location! Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and exciting career opportunities here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is hosting a weekly hiring event every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Phoenix office, located at 3800 North Central Ave, Suite 800. This job fair offers same-day interviews and potential on-the-spot job offers for full-time unarmed security officer positions across Phoenix, Tempe, Glendale, Chandler, and Deer Valley. With hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for candidates with an active AZ Guard Card and DoD Secret Clearance, SCIS provides a rewarding career in security services. Additional benefits include flexible scheduling, company-paid uniforms, professional training opportunities, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver’s license, and have prior security, military, or law enforcement experience. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to join a team dedicated to safety and security. Learn more here.

3. Norwegian Cruise Line is hiring for shipboard positions aboard the Pride of America, the only U.S.-flagged cruise ship serving the Hawaiian market year-round. Sailing from Honolulu to iconic destinations like Maui and Kauai, this unique opportunity combines a career at sea with breathtaking views. Positions available include Assistant Cook, Waiter, Laundry Personnel, Stateroom Attendant, and more. Qualified applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, U.S. work authorization, and meet U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential requirements, including a clear background, passing a physical exam, and being at least 18 years old. Compensation starts at $3,000–$3,730 per month, with overtime, gratuities (if eligible), and benefits like paid training, housing, meals, and transportation. Learn more about the Pride of America and join an upcoming virtual job fair by visiting this link. Make 2025 your year for a new adventure at sea!

4. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, April 1st, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

5. Arizona@Work is hosting a Sensory Friendly Job Fair on April 1, 2025, at Rio Salado College Southern in Tempe. This inclusive event is designed to provide a comfortable environment for job seekers with sensory sensitivities by spreading out employers across multiple rooms for quieter interactions. Attendees can meet with local and national employers, while an attendee workshop at 1 PM and 2 PM will offer job search tips. Employers can also attend a workshop at 12:30 PM to learn about hiring individuals with sensory sensitivities. Professional attire is recommended, and parents and job coaches are welcome. Registration is free at phxautism.org/events/jobfair.

6. Gila River Resorts and Casinos is looking to fill dozens of jobs at resorts across the Valley. The positions range from barback and cook to security officer and slot technician. Search open jobs here.

7. The Van Buren, a premier live music venue in downtown Phoenix, is seeking bartenders, servers, and barbacks to join its team for an exciting lineup of upcoming events. As part of Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, employees will be immersed in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where live music and exceptional service come together. The role involves providing top-tier guest experiences, maintaining responsible alcohol service, and ensuring a clean and safe atmosphere. Candidates should have a flexible schedule, the ability to work late hours, and experience in a customer-facing role. Perks include a flexible work schedule, access to live music events, and opportunities for career growth within Live Nation’s global network. Click here for more information.

8. Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is gearing up to open its second Arizona location in Glendale and is looking to hire up to 250 team members. The entertainment hotspot is hosting a job fair from March 10 through April 5 at its new location, 6263 N. 99th Avenue, with positions starting at $16 for non-tipped roles and $11.70 for tipped roles. Applicants must be at least 18 and are encouraged to apply in advance here. The new 98,000-square-foot facility, set to open on April 29, will feature high-speed Superkarts, an arcade, racing simulators, VR experiences, laser tag, bowling, and more. Full-time employees receive benefits like health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k) plans, while part-time team members get discounted games and attractions for their families.

