NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/1)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

1. Build Your Future with Arizona’s Best Companies! Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth? BestCompaniesAZ is spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields including sales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, engineering, HR, healthcare, and more. These companies have been recognized as Top Workplaces, Great Places to Work, and Arizona’s Most Admired Companies—and they’re all committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders like Northern Trust, KUBRA, Donor Network, Freeport-McMoRan, Plexus Worldwide, Achieve, Raytheon, Air2o, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAA you’ll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whether you're a recent grad, changing careers, or looking to advance, now is the perfect time to explore opportunities with Arizona’s top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor

2. AT&T is now hiring for hundreds of hybrid Call Center Sales Representative positions in Mesa. The company is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, March 5 from 10am-3pm at the call center located at 1355 W. University Dr., Mesa, AZ 85201. The hybrid-remote position balances work at the call center 3-4 days weekly and remotely from home 1-2 days weekly. These are full-time positions with a competitive wage and benefits including medical/dental/vision coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, paid parental leave, employee discounts and more. Candidates find out more info and apply here.

3. Don't miss this St. Patrick’s Day–themed Forklift Job Fair offering competitive warehouse roles for experienced forklift operators in Buckeye and Goodyear. Positions pay between $19.50 and $20.50 per hour with multiple shifts available, and the event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on March 3, 5, 10, and 12 at 7230 N. Glen Harbor Blvd., Suite 100 in Glendale. Qualified candidates must have at least three months of forklift experience within the past year, be able to work safely and efficiently in a warehouse environment, and arrive with a resume and I-9 documents after completing an application in advance. Responsibilities include operating sit-down, stand-up, and reach forklifts; loading, unloading, moving, and stacking materials; using RF scanners to track inventory; and following all safety and company guidelines. The job fair features on-the-spot interviews and immediate-start opportunities. Get more info here.

4. Challenge Entertainment is now hiring part-time Event Hosts to lead live trivia and game nights at weekly venues in Mesa and surrounding areas, offering a fun opportunity to earn supplemental income. This role is ideal for outgoing individuals with strong stage presence who enjoy entertaining a crowd, with events typically held Monday through Thursday evenings between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and lasting two to three hours per night. Hosts usually work one to three nights per week with flexible scheduling options. The position pays $25 to $35 per hour and is well suited for students, servers, bartenders, educators, performers, and professionals with backgrounds in communications, sales, marketing, or public speaking. Requirements include being 21 or older, having reliable transportation, a laptop, internet access, basic computer skills, and a fun, punctual, high-energy attitude. Responsibilities include public speaking, multitasking, using digital music applications, and keeping audiences engaged and entertained. Interested candidates must be willing to complete a short recorded video interview as part of the application process and understand that this is a side-gig, on-the-road role. Find more info here.

5. American Panel Solutions (AMPS), a Corning Company, is hiring and looking to add motivated talent to its growing team. As a leader in innovative glass and panel technologies, AMPS offers opportunities across production, quality control, engineering, and logistics, supporting industries that are shaping the future. Employees benefit from competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and clear paths for career growth within a safety-focused, supportive work environment. Whether candidates are experienced professionals or seeking a fresh start, American Panel Solutions provides the training, tools, and culture needed to build a rewarding career while creating products that make a real impact. Get all the details here.

6. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, March 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

8. Zipps Sports Grill and Goldies Sports Cafe are now hiring Line Cooks at their Chandler location, offering both full-time and part-time positions with hourly pay ranging from $15.50 to $24.00. Family owned and operated for more than 25 years, Zipps Sports Grill prides itself on a fast-paced, team-oriented kitchen environment with flexible scheduling and steady, year-round hours. Line cooks are eligible to participate in the Tip Share Program, earning an additional $3 to $5 per hour based on performance. Employees also receive dining discounts and scheduling flexibility to accommodate a variety of availability needs. Interested candidates can apply online or visit any Zipps location Monday through Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to complete an application in person.

